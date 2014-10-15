A second health care worker at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas has tested positive for Ebola, according to public health officials. The worker is yet another member of the team that cared for Thomas Duncan, the Liberian man who died at the hospital last week.

The worker, whom authorities have not identified, came to the hospital with a fever on Tuesday night and has been in isolation since that time. There's no word on her condition. CDC officials are monitoring people who came into contact with her—and that includes tracking down people who were on a Cleveland-to-Dallas flight with her Monday afternoon, when she had a (very) low-grade fever but hadn't yet reported symptoms.

The development is not surprising. Given the way Ebola is transmitted, through bodily fluids from very sick people, health care workers treating the infirmed are among the most vulnerable to getting it. Experts have expected more cases and the diagnosis is not a sign that the disease is out of control here in the U.S. The fact that only symptomatic people transmit the disease makes it possible to contain the spread and, when caught early, the prospects for successful treatment are much higher. In fact, the one piece of good news from Dallas is that doctors have upgraded Nina Pham, the first nurse who tested positive for Ebola, from "stable" to "good."

Still, the new case confirms what officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control were already acknowledging on Tuesday. Expecting staff at a community hospital to handle these cases on their own, without a lot more training and guidance, was a mistake—one CDC officials say they will not make again.