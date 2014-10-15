Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a user on a web forum called Hong Kong Golden suggested that Occupy Central protesters seize Lung Wo Road, a major thoroughfare running through downtown Hong Kong. Demonstrators should “coincidentally and accidentally walk onto the road,” the user wrote. Soon after 9 p.m., a group of protestors swarmed into the street, freezing traffic in both directions and setting off violent clashes with police. After midnight, someone posted a photo on Facebook showing protestors barricading a tunnel, with the triumphant title, “Brave Golden Forum, Suddenly Attacking Lung Wo Road.”

If Occupy Central is a calm, polite gathering of well-behaved students, Hong Kong Golden is the movement’s combative id. Part attack dogs, part merry pranksters, the anonymous “Golden brothers”—the forum’s users are mostly male—have given the otherwise diminutive umbrella movement its teeth, getting their hands dirty in ways that average protestors aren’t willing or able to. They dig up the personal information of people who oppose the movement and publicize photos of the anti-Occupy thugs who have harassed peaceful protesters. They create memes like parody songs mocking government figures, which protesters then forward around on Facebook and WhatsApp. And in the absence of a movement leadership structure, the forum has become a staging ground where “keyboard fighters” discuss strategy and float ideas, such as occupying Lung Wo Road. Lester Shum, one of the leaders of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, has credited Hong Kong Golden with inspiring his political awakening.

Hong Kong Golden first began in 1999 as a website for personal computer users to check the prices of hardware sold at the Golden Shopping Center, a famous electronics market in Kowloon. After a couple of months, they added a discussion forum, which soon spun off into topics other than gadgetry. “Initially I was pissed off, because I thought the main theme of the website should be computers,” said co-founder Wong Kwok Leung, who goes by the nickname “Dr. Jim.” But as talk shifted to politics, TV shows, and philosophy, traffic exploded: By 2003, they had more than 100,000 paying users, and more than 2 million page views a day. What made Hong Kong Golden so popular was the lack of rules, Wong said: “We didn’t have sufficient funds to manage the website, so there was lots of freedom.” The forum has since become a fixture of Hong Kong’s online culture. It's part-4Chan, a cyber-Wild West that takes pride in its contrast with the censored Internet just to the north, and part-Reddit, a meeting den for Anonymous-style activists and amateur sleuths who are unafraid to dox private citizens.

Since the latest round of pro-democracy protests began in late September, the forum has served as the movement’s oppo research team. When police were caught on tape beating a protester on Tuesday night, forum users quickly identified the officers involved. As tensions rose in the Mong Kok neighborhood last week, one protester negotiated a truce with police, and was photographed shaking hands with an officer. Golden users soon discovered that he was an auxiliary policeman himself, and accused him of being a spy. (He said he had already quit the force.) The forum’s “Uncover Team” identified another man who was supposedly a spy within the movement and posted his name, approximate address, birthday, photos of him and his girlfriend, and his alleged connections to triad gangs. They followed up with a warning: “Anti-Occupy people, if you keep messing around, you will bear the consequences. The Golden Uncover Team will make you unable to show your face again in your life.”