In 1941, We Thought We Were on the Cusp of Eradicating All Airborne Diseases

Results similar to those just described have been found in a children’s hospital in a large Eastern city; here also, part of the children were protected with germicidal lamps and parts were not. In the former group, out of 150 children, during six months beginning with December, there were only 4 patients with infections, 3 of which were of the respiratory type. Among 224 children not protected, there were 28 infections, one-half of which were respiratory. But in fact, the difference is even more favorable than it seems. Two of the three respiratory infections in the first group occurred late in May, and it was afterward discovered that the lamps had been burned steadily for such a long time that the bulbs had lost some of their germicidal power.

Today, advanced physicians are coming to recognize the reality of air-borne infection, but the control of the epidemic spread of contagion is a new factor in public health. A hundred years ago, people complained constantly of ailments of the intestinal tract. Slowly and laboriously, yet on the whole effectively, we have learned to purify our drinking water, to pasteurize our milk and to see that our foods are not infected. Engineers have drained our marshes, screened our houses and otherwise kept out of insect bearers of disease. Today we are about to cross the last great frontier of sanitary control and purify the air.

The work done at the University of Pennsylvania has shown that there are a number of diseases whose causative agents are normally invisible and can remain suspended in the air indefinitely. It was once thought that you would not get a cold if you kept at double arm’s length away from an infected person, but we have found that this is nonsense. Infection is possible if you are in the same room where such a person is or has been recently, or even in one of a series of rooms, provided that the air circulates readily through them.

The research workers have proved this by a group of ingenious laboratory experiments. A laboratory animal infected with one of the air-borne diseases that have been mentioned is placed in a small cage in a large room. A healthy animal of the same species is placed in another small cage in the same room but a number of feet away. In an overwhelming majority of cases the second animal receives the infection. The same result is found when a healthy animal in a cage is subjected to air into which some of the infective agents of various diseases have been artificially introduced.