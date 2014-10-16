Is Ben Affleck’s penis really the great Gone Girl mystery of 2014? Is Justin Theroux’s “flopping” junk the key to “The Leftovers?” Yesterday a male colleague sent us an email, subject line: “NY media’s penis obsession.” What’s with it? We decided to explore.

Hillary Kelly: I have to be honest. When I see a link asking me to click through and check out the definitely-not-a-cell-phone that Jon Hamm is carrying in his pocket, I do it. First of all, he's Jon Hamm, so I'd look at photos of him picking his nose and get a little thrill. But there's also the fact that the penis has, for so long, been The Last Taboo of Human Anatomy. The Great Butt Battle of 2014 ensured that full-on shaking, clenching, jiggling butts are about as mainstream as cupcakes and sweatpants in public. Breasts have been falling out of clothes for decades, even centuries. And the tucked-away nature of the vagina means it's a little bit difficult to put on display—but nonetheless, the popularity of Playboy and Penthouse means that the vag and it's accompanying hair (or lack thereof) have been ogled and objectified for decades. I mean, once Gwyneth Paltrow has discussed the state of her pubic hair on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," it's pretty clear the topic is no longer verboten.

But good god there have been a lot of penises in the news lately. Gawker wants us to decide if this picture shows James Franco's plums and banana or not. New York magazine alone has published at least three pieces about the appearance Ben Affleck's member made in Gone Girl. Deadspin has an entire category called "Athlete Dong" that is ... exactly what it sounds like. But is it all just clickbait (a word I’ve come to loathe because it really just means “things people like”)? Or are we finally entering an age of gender parity where the gentleman's region will be as ogled as a lady's parts? Is that even a good thing?

Esther Breger: In the pre-YouTube (and YouPorn) era, there was a website with a movie database telling dudes where to find the all-important scenes with boobs. (Mr. Skin's motto: Fast-forwarding to the Good Parts, Since 1999!) The site is no longer serves the same necessary function, but the “How to See Ben Affleck’s Penis in Gone Girl” blog posts remind me of it.

Mostly these posts (and the Jon Hamm/Idris Elba paparazzi photo equivalents) are a product of how rare male full-frontal nudity is in movies and television. I mean, “Game of Thrones” made headlines last season when it showed a guy’s ass. Michael Sheen has never dropped trou for "Masters of Sex." HBO even aired two seasons of a show called “Hung,” whose premise was entirely based on the size of its protagonist’s member, without ever showing the penis in question. So it shouldn’t be surprising that we treat Ben Affleck’s penis as a unicorn of onscreen nudity. The subject is so rarely written about that it brings with it a frisson of transgression that it doesn’t wholly deserve, leading to, yes, clicks. As you said, it’s the next frontier.