Wednesday was an ugly day for the global economy. British and German stocks each fell around 3 percent. Greek stocks fell 6 percent. (That’s huge.) In the U.S., a trifecta of economic indicators—retail sales, the producer’s price index, and a manufacturing report—were all disappointing. That sparked an early morning selloff here with investors fleeing into safe-assets like U.S. Treasuries. The interest rate on the 10-year-bond hit a low of 1.86 percent, a drop of more than 16 percent. (Again, that’s really big.) Equity markets closed down around 1 percent and U.S. Treasuries rebounded, closing the day around 3 percent.

This volatility has been a feature of the market during the past few weeks and is a signal that something is not right with the global economy. Last week, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its growth forecasts for just about every major developed nation, although it conspicuously avoided one country: the United States. There’s good reason for that too. While markets may be panicking, the U.S. is well suited to withstand any global economic weakness.

Why did markets panic Wednesday? It’s tough to pinpoint an exact reason, but economists have expected weak growth in the Eurozone, China and Japan. “The stuff going on overseas is not great, but it’s not outside the realm of the baseline,” said Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi. “Nobody really expected Europe to do all that well.” Even worse, investors are increasingly concerned that policymakers don’t have the tools to combat economic crises.

The Eurozone economy still hasn’t recovered from the Great Recession—not by a longshot. German-imposed austerity has been a disaster and the European Central Bank has made crucial policy mistakes that have kept the recovery from accelerating. All of this has created fears of deflation, in which prices fall (as opposed to inflation, when they rise). That may sound like a good thing, but it’s not. Deflation creates a nasty-spiral where consumers, expecting prices to fall, cut their spending. That forces companies to lay off workers and cut prices. Then this cycle repeats itself. That’s the worst fear of monetary economists, but with inflation at 0.3 percent, the Eurozone is not that far away.