Last October, Russell Brand sat down with BBC’s Jeremy Paxman, a British journalist famous for his intense interrogations. Brand is probably best known in this country for marrying Katy Perry in 2010, but also for his roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, in which he played a recovering, and then a relapsed, hard-partying, drug-addicted thinly veiled version of himself. (Brand has written about his colorful early years as a comedian and his struggles with multiple kinds of addition in his memoirs My Booky Wook, and My Booky Wook 2. In rough chronological order—according to his autobiography—they are: masturbation, mindless teenage consumerism, bulimia, drugs, alcohol, and sex.) Or, if you go further back, for showing up for his job at British MTV dressed as Osama bin Laden the day after September 11, 2001.

Today, Brand is something of a Renaissance man: an entertainer, a writer, an activist. He’s been a longtime contributor to The Guardian, where, after the death of Margaret Thatcher—“the headmistress of our country”—he published one of the most moving and nuanced pieces to appear anywhere. This past spring, he appeared before the U.N. as part of a campaign called "Support. Don’t Punish.", advocating for the legalization and regulation of all drug use and trade.

Paxman had brought Brand onto his show to interview him about his recent stint as a guest editor for The New Statesman. “Russell Brand,” Paxman begins, “who are you to edit a political magazine?” The comedian’s face lights up. “Well, I just suppose like a person who’s been politely asked by an attractive woman. I don’t know what the typical criteria is. I don’t know many people who edit political magazines.”

Five-minutes in, Brand is steam-rolling the famously ferocious Paxman, speaking so rapidly he can barely be interrupted, or understood. Paxman wants to hear the logistics of Brand’s idealized post-capitalist “socialist egalitarian” utopia, since Brand will only discuss what it won’t be. (“Well, I haven’t invented it yet, Jeremy! I had to do a magazine last week, I’ve had a lot on my plate.”) Paxman presses Brand on who will levy the taxes that fund this system. Brand admits it will need an administration. “A government?” asks Paxman. “Jeremy, don’t ask me to sit here in an interview with you in a bloody hotel room and devise and global utopian system,” Brand nearly shouts.