Born in Pennsylvania in 1880, Marshall’s regional sympathies lay in Virginia. A descendant of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, George Marshall was “susceptible to the Virginia myth,” the authors write, and cultivated an “adopted persona as a Virginian.” After attending the Virginia Military Institute, Marshall was posted to the Philippines. When he returned to the U.S., he worked at the Infantry and Calvary School at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, a position that impressed on Marshall “America’s military unpreparedness.” America was not ready for World War I. After the U.S. entered the war, Marshall served as an aid to General John Pershing, planning battles and trying, with Pershing, to make the case for universal military training.

Marshall distinguished himself in World War I, but he did not gain combat experience. As the Ungers and Hirshon note, “he would never lead men in battle; he would remain a desk officer, and a top administrator to the end of his army career.” It was precisely his administrative talent that advanced his career, as he moved from post to post in the 1930s, a military man on the make and a manager who could successfully implement the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal program. All of this brought Marshall to the attention of Franklin Roosevelt who agreed with Marshall that the secret of Munich—of appeasement—resided in military readiness: Britain and France were diplomatically weak because they were less militarily prepared than Nazi Germany. FDR named Marshall Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, a responsibility Marshall assumed on September 1, 1939, just in time for World War II.

Marshall devoted himself to organizing and training the army, which would expand from 275,000 before the war to some eight million during the war. The Ungers and Hirshon give Marshall mixed grades for his wartime record. On the one hand, Marshall clarified the Allied command structure, which was always at risk of falling into division and incoherence. On the other hand, he lost out to FDR and to the British in strategic arguments about invading North Africa, while “his role in the Pacific was often hesitant and constrained.” The army he had trained often did badly on the battlefield. If some of the generals he advanced (like Patton) took on the aura of legend, some of Marshall’s other appointments fared poorly, leading the Ungers and Hirshon to air their “reservations about Marshall’s judgment of men.” This bland criticism is undeserved by someone who promoted Eisenhower above more senior figures, in the military hierarchy, and who later encouraged the careers of George Kennan and Dean Acheson at the State Department. Marshall was never intimidated by the talent of others.

The Ungers and Hirshon strike notes of revisionist caution regarding Marshall’s tenure as Secretary of State (1947–1949). He had a “misguided opinion of Stalin’s good intentions,” a circumlocution that may have applied in 1946 but was no longer true in 1947. In China, Marshall was too optimistic about the prospect of reconciliation among the communists and the nationalists. The Marshall Plan was less Marshall’s singular achievement than the handiwork of his Undersecretary of State, Dean Acheson. Truman cleverly called it the Marshall Plan to give it the imprimatur of a World War II hero and not of a divisive president trying to get Congress to approve European aid. “Marshall was not NATO’s father,” the Ungers and Hirshon continue, even if he embodied its spirit. NATO’s father, they contend, was Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Ernest Bevin. Marshall opposed the creation of the state of Israel, and on this he was overridden by Truman. In sum, “the performance of George Marshall in many of his roles was less than awe-inspiring.”

In their search for a statesman’s grand gestures, the Ungers and Hirshon devalue the challenge of coordination in World War II and in the early Cold War. Moving the U.S. to a wartime footing, between 1939 and 1941, was a Herculean task. Keeping the unruly Allies—the Soviet Union, Britain, and the U.S.—behind the common cause of fighting Nazi Germany was not just a military job. It was a diplomatic job, and Marshall excelled at it. Turning back the wave of isolationism that immediately followed the defeat of Germany and Japan was political work, as was the joining of the State Department, the White House and Congress into a coalition for the Marshall Plan. In American history, only George Washington and Dwight Eisenhower can compete with Marshall in the combination of political and military skill.