1) Emergency rooms are frequently too busy to establish a correct diagnosis. This certainly has been true with other infectious diseases. (I frequently see patients with sepsis sent out of the ER, only to return the next day.) Sick patients may stay in the waiting room for considerable periods of time, and be placed in rooms with other patients before a diagnosis of Ebola is entertained. The problem that arose at the Dallas hospital ER will likely be repeated many times. And first responders, like paramedics, often don't have the luxury to triage patients properly before administering care. Furthermore, most community hospitals are not prepared to handle Ebola patients, and the required preparations are much more daunting than most people understand. The U.S. healthcare system is capable of absorbing and treating some Ebola cases, but outbreaks, when they occur, will likely be centered in one community or another, so on a local level there may not be enough intensive-care-unit beds or isolation rooms or personnel to handle a moderate-sized cluster of patients. If this occurs during an influenza outbreak, the problem will be magnified.

2) Breaks in infection control policies within hospitals are extremely common. At Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, for example, the patient was placed in a room with several other patients, and the staff did not use the indicated protective gear. This could have happened at any hospital in the country.

3) Although contact tracing is relatively easy with one patient and one generation of contacts, it can become daunting or even impossible if dozens of patients and three generations of contacts are involved. Some contacts will simply never be recognized until after they become ill. Given the long incubation period of Ebola—up to 21 days—it is not unreasonable to think this will happen. And Wednesday we learned that one of the nurses caring for Duncan who was supposed to be under "observation" was able to board a plane for Cleveland. It is not clear how completely the other exposed individuals adhered to their isolation, but when dealing with such large numbers of exposed individuals, there will likely be violations which could potentially result in further transmission.

4) Although it has frequently been stated that patients are not contagious before they are sick, I wonder how absolute this is. Clearly they are infected with the virus before they are sick. They are not shedding virus because they are not vomiting or having diarrhea, but can a patient spread it sexually before they are symptomatic? Or through a nosebleed?

Until a vaccine or effective antibiotics become available, it may be very difficult to stop this outbreak in the U.S. now that it is here. There are ways to slow it down, however, which will provide more time to develop that medicine and to prepare hospitals to handle more cases. Quarantine is one tool that has been successfully employed in the past; currently, it is being underutilized. I would maintain that every individual traveling here from a country with an active outbreak—currently Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Nigeria—should be quarantined.