The untold story of this campaign is that Democrats are trouncing Republicans on fund-raising, fueled by those "big donors" and "special interests" they claim to despise. That Democrats remain competitive in so many close Senate election races despite low incumbent approval ratings is in large part a function of this spending advantage. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has so far this cycle raised $111 million, or $30 million more than the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The DSCC has spent or reserved nearly $42 million for this fall in TV advertising—55% of it in Iowa, Colorado and North Carolina. The $23 million it will spend in those three key states—which could determine Senate control—is $4 million more than the NRSC will spend across the country. After the DSCC, the biggest spender has been Mr. Reid's very own Senate Majority PAC. Run by former Reid aides, this Super PAC's only mission has been to trash Republican challengers to take their approval ratings as low as those of Democratic incumbents. The group has already raised more than $32 million, with $16.5 million in TV ads reserved through Election Day.

Now you may ask: why ever would the Journal’s conservatives be going to such lengths to draw attention to the successes of Harry Reid and his henchmen? Well, it doesn’t exactly take Frank Underwood-level skills of political deduction to figure this one out. The Journal is the newspaper of the country’s business elite, which in most industries still leans Republican. These pieces were landing on C-suite desks with a message that had all the subtlety of a public-radio fundraising-drive. Guys, the message read, we are to our surprise not as far ahead in the money game as we expected to be for the midterms. Please send checks, pronto.

In fact, the picture was never as dire as the Journal’s writers made it out to be. While the main Democratic SuperPAC was indeed outpacing its GOP counterparts, conservatives have, as Nick Confessore reported in the New York Times, all along been spending vastly more than Democrats through so-called 501(c)(4) groups like the Koch Brothers’ Americans for Prosperity and Rove’s Crossroads GPS. These groups are appealing to major conservative donors because, unlike the Senate Majority PAC, they are allowed to keep their donors' identities secret given that the groups are in theory promoting general “social welfare” and not specific candidates.

Pointing out this inherent Republican edge, though, would have dampened the power of the Journal’s appeals. And lo, the appeals have succeeded. As Confessore reported Thursday:

Republican candidates for the Senate have overcome the sizable fund-raising edge held by their Democratic opponents for most of the 2014 election cycle, according to new disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission, outraising or matching Democrats in races that will decide control of the Senate and entering the final weeks of the campaign with ample cash. Republican candidates and “super PACs” are now splurging on expensive last-minute advertising, at a time when polling shows Republicans increasingly more likely to win control of the Senate... American Crossroads, the super PAC founded by Karl Rove, raised $11 million, making September its best month yet in this campaign cycle. An affiliated political nonprofit, Crossroads Grassroots Policy Strategies, which does not disclose its donors, also received substantial new donations in September, an official confirmed. The group has purchased about $26 million in advertising for the last five weeks of the campaign, including new spending in Colorado and Iowa, and the group’s first advertising in the Senate race in New Hampshire.

Rove himself relayed the good news in his Journal column Thursday, which was headlined, “The Republican Election Hand Gets Better”:

Several GOP candidates in key states have done very well raising money in recent months…Republican contenders have outraised Democrats at least in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire and West Virginia. They will use those dollars to even up the number of ads. The National Republican Senatorial Committee had its best September ever with $15.5 million, almost matching the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s $16 million haul.

You don’t say! “Its best September ever.” Might the efforts of a certain columnist smack in the middle of that month who raises money for Republicans “on a volunteer basis” have had something to do with that?