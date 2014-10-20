Still, I can feel Howard’s pain. Show me a writer who hasn’t felt savaged, misunderstood, unfairly attacked, or completely misread by an Amazon reviewer, and I’ll show you a writer whose books live in shoeboxes under her bed. I suspect that there are, indeed, reviewers who skim books looking for references of stuff they don’t have—a nanny here, a remodeled kitchen there—so their review can scream RICH LADY PROBLEMS in all caps. Yes, it’s agonizing to have a book you’ve labored over for years casually eviscerated by someone called Quirkygirl. And, yes, as Howard notes, there is a tendency to review the writer, not the book, although that gets tricky when the book is a memoir, and even mainstream critics are guilty of falling into this trap.

Howard’s biggest objection to her Amazon reviewers is that they’re unqualified. “I can see the value—maybe—for man-on-the-street reviews of cold cream and pots and pans,” she allows. “But books?!” This critique calls to mind 2001-era Jonathan Franzen moping that Oprah’s readers lacked the intellect to understand his work of genius, or novelist Richard Ford complaining that newspapers, with their “institutional backing,” deliver more responsible reviews than “some guy sitting in his basement in Terre Haute.”

More recently, it evokes Peter Stothard, chair of the Booker Prize judges, fretting that bloggers “prioritize unargued opinion over criticism,” to the detriment of literature, or Paris Review editor Lorin Stein opining that the people who say they liked Donna Tartt’s THE GOLDFINCH are simply too clueless to know better, and even Dwight Garner’s horror at a recent biography’s revelations that Harper Lee ate Burger King salads and senior coffee from McDonald’s.

Clearly, there are people who believe that readers and writers—at least the right kind of readers and writers—are special snowflakes, existing on a more exalted plane than mere mortals. Book people are educated. They are privileged. They are brave enough to speak out when the emperor shows up naked. They sup on nectar from flowers grown on the sunny slopes of Mount Olympus, harvested by chiton-wearing MFA candidates. These reviewers “who are attached to magazines or newspapers,” are nothing like the people “unschooled in creative and critical reviewing,” who are, thus, “inappropriate bellwethers regarding products for the mind, if you will.”

Well, thanks, but I won’t.