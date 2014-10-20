Phrases like “Islamic world” or “Muslim world” impose a religious border that sustains narratives of Islam’s separation and foreignness. This nurtures absurd memes like “creeping Sharia,” “Eurabia,” and Congresswoman Michele Bachmann’s favorite—that the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated the U.S. government—which suggest that Muslims have traversed their boundaries “over there” in pursuit of spreading their religious traditions “here.” It is precisely what allows someone like Maher to fret that Muslims in America “bring that desert stuff to our world.”

When it comes to violence carried out by Muslims, our societal grab bag of expressions offers only slight variations of the same flavor. There’s “Islamic extremism,” “militant Islam,” “Islamic terrorism,” and “radical Islam” among others. These phrases are intended to distinguish the peaceful majority from the violent minority yet they carve up an entire world religion into imagined categories that reinforce American and European politics. They also lend themselves to subjective analyses, whereby those who deploy them are suddenly in a position of measuring the degree to which Islam factors into extremism, militancy, terrorism, or radicalism.

Like the “Islamic world,” there is no such thing as “militant Islam” or “radical Islam”; there’s just Islam. The adjectives “militant” and “radical” do not point to some separate dimension of the religion that is doctrinally distinct. There are, on the other hand, “militant” and “radical” individuals who are Muslims, and their actions—not their religion—can be described using those terms. But they are most often lumped into a broad category of “jihadists,” a term that has become common parlance. Muslim religious scholars and progressive politicians alike insist that “jihadists” or “jihadi terror” is the problem, yet they are seemingly unaware of the way in which their use of an expressly negative interpretation of the word contributes to a normative understanding of it in that light.

Similarly there is no such thing as “Islamic extremism” or “Islamic terrorism”; there’s just extremism and terrorism, which some Muslims around the world have embraced. It does not bear discernable traits that make it “Islamic” nor are its results any more destructive when they are brought about by Muslims as opposed to non-Muslims. In the 11th century, for example, Indian Chera rulers used suicide bombers to fight the ruling Chola dynasty; beheadings in Europe predate those carried out by Saudi Arabia and ISIS by centuries; and the first recorded airline hijacking took place in Peru in 1931.

The conflation of Muslims with Islam isn’t only lazy. It’s illogical. Maher shrieks that Islam “acts like the mafia” and “will fucking kill you” but he doesn’t seem to understand that “Islam,” as such, cannot do anything. Not only can’t it act like the mafia, it can’t act period—only people can. It certainly can’t kill you. When Fox News' Bill O’Reilly ponders whether or not Islam is a destructive force in the world, he is oblivious to the fact that it is not a force at all—people are forces. Islam does not cause destruction; people do.