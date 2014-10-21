This article is sponsored by Credit Suisse.

Gender equity has been a challenge in the corporate world for as long as there has been a corporate world. But progress towards a more gender-diverse work environment has continued throughout the years with government quotas and company-specific initiatives. And guess what? According to a groundbreaking new study conducted by Credit Suisse, companies with women in senior management positions tend to outperform their peers in key financial metrics, resulting in higher returns to shareholders.

The report, “The CS Gender 3000: Women in Senior Management,” used Credit Suisse’s unique and proprietary database “CS Gender 3000” to analyze the demographic breakdown of over 3,000 large companies employing 28,000 senior managers across all major sectors and 40 countries. They found that over the course of nearly a decade, companies with at least one woman on the board had higher return on equity (ROE) and price to book (P/B) value than those that did not. A similar conclusion can be reached when we look at top level management, and not just at the board level. Higher female participation in top management is also correlated to better ROEs and valuation metrics.

From January 2005 through December 2013, the ROE of companies with at least one female board member was 14.1 percent compared to 11.2 percent for those with zero representation. In line with this, the report finds that since 2005, companies with female representation on their boards have been valued higher, with an average P/B value over those nine years of 2.3 times versus 1.8 times for companies with all male boards. Not surprisingly, from January 2005 through June 2014, investors in such companies have profited: the stocks of those companies with more than one woman on the board returned a compound 3.7 percent a year over those that had none.

Another notable finding of the report: female CEOs tend to be less acquisitive and more collaborative in their decision-making processes, factors that might contribute to better company performance. “We find that male CEOs tend to be more acquisitive and less prone to divest underperforming businesses ” explained Stefano Natella, one of the study’s authors and Head of Global Equity Research at Credit Suisse. "We also found that greater diversity, along with female CEOs, tend to mean higher leverage, in stark contrast to the generally accepted association of women and financial conservatism."