While Republicans are blocking legislation to increase the national minimum wage, state legislatures are taking matters into their own hands. Between 2011 and June 30 of this year, more than a dozen states increased their minimum wages. This has offered economists an opportunity to examine whether those minimum wage hikes have reduced employment. The results are promising.

A month ago, I reported on a new study of 14 states that increased their minimum wages in 2014, either through legislation or an automatic adjustment for inflation. In those 14 states, employment growth was faster and the unemployment rate declined further than in states where the minimum wage was unchanged. As I noted then, it was important not to read too much into the study. It uses a small sample size over a limited time period and does not control for other factors that could be influencing employment growth in various states.

Saul D. Hoffman and Wai-Kit Shum, two economists at the University of Delaware, have now offered a more comprehensive look at the employment effects of state-level minimum wage increases. The authors examined employment effects of the 13 states that increased their minimum wages since 2011. But they didn’t just look at job growth for all workers during that period. Instead, they focused on two specific groups: teenagers not in college and adults without a high-school diploma—groups most likely to see negative job growth from a minimum wage hike.

Hoffman and Shum found that employment growth among teens not in college and adults without a high school diploma was stronger in states that increased their minimum wages than those that didn’t. But as with the analysis I reported on in September, this doesn’t tell us that much. Some outside factor could have increased job growth in those 13 states.