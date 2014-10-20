Seventeen-year-old Emran Ali’s face was swollen with cuts and bruises when he arrived at the hospital in the Turkish town of Suruc last week, about 15 km from the besieged town of Kobani. A few hours later, he took his last breath. “He bled too much,” his doctor, Mehmet Amen, said. With his clothes soaked in his son’s blood, Emran’s father, Ashraf Ali, had tears in his eyes as he spoke of his son: “I’m proud of my son to be a martyr in this war. He died saving Kobani.” Ashraf is a commander with YPG, the Kurdish group that has been fighting to prevent Kobani from falling to ISIS for weeks. He has watched scores of his colleagues die.

Emran was buried the next day with about a dozen other fighters whose bodies arrived from Kobani that day. According to several Kurds I spoke with near the border, hundreds of Turkish and Syrian Kurds—including Kurdish parliamentarians in Turkey—gathered for the burial in Suruc. The traditional Islamic prayer for the dead (Namaz-e-Janaza) was followed by a more rousing chant: “Long live YPG Long live Kobani!” “Daesh [ISIL] is evil, we will save Kobani from the evil!”

For weeks, fighters like Ashraf and Emran have tried to prevent their town from falling to ISIS. Over the weekend, the U.S. increased its aid to the Kurdish fighters, dropping ammunition, small arms, and medical supplies. But will this make a difference in a situation that is already very dire?

Inside Kobani, according to the Kurds with whom I spoke, there has been mass destruction: Collapsed buildings, streets scattered with destroyed and burnt cars, power cuts, and emptied markets have paralyzed the town. Fighters and the small civilian population that has stayed in the town are running out of food, medicine, and basic amenities. Because Turkey has closed the borders in many areas, thousands of refugees are trapped near the Yumurtalik border crossing.