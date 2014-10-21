Let’s call this what it is: a shakedown. You can see this clearly from the opening session of the Mortgage Bankers Association conference, where the trade group’s leadership sounded more like mob dons. “If they're going to regulate us, they must work to better understand the unintended consequences on consumers,” said MBA Chairman Bill Cosgrove. “Enforcement should be the exception to the rule, not the rule itself,” added President David Stevens. Concluded Cosgrove, “Today's lenders are paying many times over for mistakes that may have been out of their control... It's time for the penalty phase to end.” Nice mortgage market you’ve got there; shame if something happened to it.

Sadly, Watt, the FHFA chairman, has paid attention to these howls of protest, and has scrambled to “open the credit box,” to use the industry term. In Monday’s speech, he announced additional changes to the representations and warranties language. Generally speaking, the GSEs limit buybacks to the first three years. But they can demand buybacks later in certain prescribed cases of fraud, data inaccuracies or misrepresentation. However, Watt announced that his agency would establish “a minimum number of loans that must be identified with misrepresentations or data inaccuracies” to trigger the buybacks. In other words, lenders can now pass the GSEs a certain number of fraudulent loans, as long as they stay below the threshold.

Watt also added a “significance” test, requiring repurchase of mortgages with misrepresentations only if the loan would have otherwise been ineligible for GSE purchase. In other words, the misrepresentations themselves—inaccurate borrower income statements, for example—are acceptable, unless they meet this subjective “significance” standard, which lenders can dispute through a new, independent process.

It’s important to note that the GSEs do not independently review the loans they purchase. They ask the lenders to self-represent that the loans meet their criteria. So the threat of repurchases really represents the only opportunity for the GSEs to enforce their rules. Limiting them creates powerful incentives for lenders to pass off bad loans, putting all the risk on the GSEs—at this point the taxpayer—while collecting all the profits. (Rules to force lenders to retain some risk on the mortgages they sell have been weakened as well, removing another reason for them to care about the quality of the loans.)

In addition, Watt announced new guidelines to accept as low as 3 percent down payments for “targeted” borrowers, rather than the current limit of 5 percent. While Watt stressed that the 3 percent down payment policy was narrow, Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos seemed ebullient about it in a separate speech. “We want this business,” Mayopoulos gushed. Incidentally, it’s just axiomatic that mortgages with lower down payments have higher default rates.

MBA President David Stevens praised Watt’s speech, and with good reason. By taking the GSEs off the playing field in seriously enforcing lending standards, policing the mortgage market falls to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has authority under the ability-to-repay rule. CFPB simply has a much smaller staff and resources to oversee a multi-trillion-dollar market. Moreover, it was the threat to lenders’ bottom lines that kept them from falling back to old predatory habits. Only the GSEs had the ability to make that threat credible, and now they’re bugging out.

The entire sorry display reflects a false premise. Tight lending isn’t holding back the housing market, at least not any more than a lack of money in the bank accounts of the vast majority of would-be borrowers. Having low- and middle-income Americans over-extend themselves with risky mortgages creates only an illusion of prosperity, one that’s sure to crash if and when they subsequently fall into foreclosure. “If we don’t get solid wage growth among the lower-income population, there’s no way we can solve that problem with more aggressive lending,” said Amir Sufi, professor of finance at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

Fixing the housing market requires putting people in the financial position to carry a mortgage, not slashing lending standards. It’s as if government’s best and brightest threw up their hands, deciding they had to return to bubble economics as the only way to produce growth. This has the lending industry, which profits handsomely from bubbles on the way up, licking their chops, especially if they can sell off the loans to the taxpayer and let them deal with the consequences.

Given what we know about how lenders shuttled borrowers with weak credit into loans they couldn’t afford, the prospect of a rerun should be frightening enough for any policymaker to reject. But the industry played Mel Watt and other officials like a fiddle, and we’ll all be singing the blues in the aftermath.