On Monday, the Associated Press ran a story (since updated) containing an ambiguous quote from John Kasich that created the widespread, but mistaken impression, that Ohio’s Republican governor had essentially endorsed the entire Affordable Care Act as a law that has made “real improvements in people's lives."

If you're a supporter of the law, the truth turns out to be less satisfying. Kasich’s endorsement extends only to Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. The law’s private-sector coverage provision, Kasich has clarified, should be repealed and replaced. That's been his position for a long time. “I have favored expanding Medicaid," he told Politico, "but I don’t really see expanding Medicaid as really connected to Obamacare."

Liberals are predictably reveling in Kasich’s contradiction—the Medicaid expansion was a huge piece of the Affordable Care Act's overall coverage scheme—and in the contortions he’s had to undergo to assure conservatives that his Obamacare apostasy extends only so far. But I don’t actually see much of a contradiction here. And more to the point, millions of poor Americans would be much better off if more Republicans adopted Kasich’s position that states should adopt the ACA's Medicaid expansion while tilting at windmills to topple its private sector program.

Unlike other GOP repeal plans, abolishing the ACA’s insurance exchanges, regulations, and subsidies while keeping the Medicaid expansion is a perfectly workable—though foolhardy—policy proposal. Contrast Kasich with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who supports repealing Obamacare entirely and dissembles to voters that the Kentucky state government will somehow preserve the Medicaid expansion on its own, without the vast federal transfers that made it possible.