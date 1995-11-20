Ben Bradlee Had a Talent for a Specific Kind of Trouble

Bradlee’s wonderful persona, his winning mixture of authenticity and shtick, seems to be the main cause of the confusion. He is known, with reason, as a troublemaker, but A Good Life shows that his talent was for a very specific kind of trouble. All the scraps that he lands himself in have the simplicity of myth, with Bradlee cast as a sort of comic-book superhero fighting villains on every front. “Asshole” is one of Bradlee’s favorite words, and he has a gift for finding the people to whom it applies. No sooner has he sniffed one out than he leaps to drive it back into its cave. He clearly relishes every one of these little victories, no matter how trivial. Here, for instance, is Bradlee’s response to a lunatic in Decatur, Illinois, who has written a letter to the Post insulting to Katharine Graham: “The president of the bank in Decatur, Illinois, is an old classmate and friend of mine. I think I’ll ask him to foreclose on your mortgage.” And this, in response to a letter to the Post accusing Bradlee of being un-American from J.C. Turnacliffe, P.O. Box 1971, St Paul, Minnesota: “Dear Asshole, I suspect I did more for my country in the war than you did. I spent four years in destroyers in the Pacific Ocean. My theatre ribbon has ten battle stars in it.” And this, about his brief encounter with striking Post workers:

All the craft unions honored the pressman’s picket line and refused to come to work. Crossing a picket line when your friends are picketing is tough. Crossing this picket line was a pleasure. Sally [Quinn, his third wife], by my side this time as we went to work, drew special, vulgar, and noisy attention, and I managed to control myself only by putting my right hand in my pants pocket--except for a conspicuous middle finger.

How can you not like a guy who is willing to drop his job editing a national newspaper to call yet another lunatic who writes letters to the editor an asshole? This is Bradlee at his most typical and adorable. There are dozens of stories in this book that ring the same adolescent, pugilistic tone. The world as Bradlee finds it breaks down not into people with power, who need to be watched at all times, and people without power, whose interests need to be guarded; but into people of unassailable virtue who are on your side (Edward Bennett Williams, the Graham family, JFK) and assholes who are not. Putting down this book you can’t help but feel fortunate that, in addition to everything else, Nixon fell in squarely with the assholes. (“I never got behind that stagy, programmed exterior to anything like an inner man that I could understand or laugh with,” Bradlee writes.) Bradlee is drawn again and again to stories in which there are good guys and bad guys. He tells them so well because he, obviously, is the good guy.

This is all part of the good life, of course. My point is only that this comic- book worldview is less heroic in journalism than it is in war. Most of the time the boys’-club view of the world actually serves the interests of people in power. Watergate was the remarkable exception. The rule was the morally more ambiguous system of back-scratching and influence peddling that came to define Washington during Bradlee’s tenure at the Post. There were a lot of people in Washington worthy of Bradlee’s scrutiny, such as Edward Bennett Williams and Clark Clifford, but most of them weren’t assholes. Most of them were Bradlee’s friends.

To put it differently: the moment the story ceases to be black and white and turns shades of gray, Bradlee gets uncomfortable. Hence we are greeted here with the astonishing sight of the managing editor of The Washington Post avoiding the Vietnam debate. “I concentrated on trying to discover what was going on in Vietnam,” said Bradlee, “on trying to determine who was telling the truth about Vietnam, before it occurred to me to find out where I stood myself ... at that time the op-ed page came under the jurisdiction of the managing editor, and at least theoretically that gave me a chance to run columns by writers who expressed my own views. But my own views were essentially non-political.” (The italics are mine.) This kind of political abstention may seem like the soul of a newspaperman’s objectivity. But it is also, in itself, a political opinion, especially in a man who controls an op-ed page. That opinion is: whatever the people who are calling the shots say is right. This, needless to say, is likely to lead to more dinner party invitations from the people who are calling the shots.