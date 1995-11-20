Ben Bradlee Had a Talent for a Specific Kind of Trouble

Benjamin Crowninshield Bradlee was born in Boston in 1921, into an upper-class family in which everyone seems to have been sent to prep school, then to Harvard. Polio ended his career as a schoolboy athlete, indifference ended his career as a scholar. He left Harvard for the Pacific theater in World War II, an experience that largely defined his subsequent outlook: for the rest of his life, whenever his passions ran high, he wrote and spoke in military metaphors. (“The denials were exploding around us like incoming artillery shells.”) In 1942 he married for the first time, and noticed immediately that love life was less exciting than war life. He would always feel more strongly toward the men on his various battleships than toward the women in his life. Yet he would remain a vocal and enthusiastic heterosexual through two more marriages and countless one-night stands.

After the war Bradlee went looking for a career. He seems to have preserved into adulthood an adolescent sense of destiny which, naively but admirably, he nurtured and made grow. He spent a few years flirting with the Foreign Service, where he discovered that “the cover-your-ass crowd frowned on balls and initiative,” and he finally settled on a career in journalism. He was, in rapid succession, a reporter on a New Hampshire newspaper, Newsweek’s Paris correspondent, a reporter in Newsweek’s Washington bureau, President John F. Kennedy’s journalistic confidante, Newsweek’s Washington bureau chief, the managing editor of The Washington Post and, finally, from 1968 until his retirement in 1991, the Post’s executive editor. As editor of the Post he would publish the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate journalism that would force Nixon from the White House. Not much worth writing about happened after Watergate, but by the end of his career he had made his name as the finest newspaper editor of his generation.

That is the short version of Bradlee’s life as Bradlee tells it, charmingly. The book reads less like a formal memoir than an oral history. Reading it you have the sense that Bradlee is speaking to you, and that he’s coming completely clean. At the same time he tells you almost nothing about the twenty years of his life that followed the movie version of All the President’s Men, sixteen of which he spent running the Post. He includes a chapter on the Janet Cooke scandal, but devotes just a page or so to the Carter years, and even less to Reagan and Bush. The result is that at the end of his memoir we have no idea how Bradlee spent most of his career. The reader is left to imagine the salty, lovable, crusading editor going on about his business more or less as Jason Robards did in the movie, and the reader is more or less happy to do this. In Bradlee’s high spirits, his sense of fair play, his love of novelty, his low threshold of boredom and his delight in a good story, you can see a born newspaperman at work. What you cannot see, unless you know a bit about Washington journalism, is that Bradlee is different in important ways from the crusading character of his imagination.