Murder also changed its social bracket during this period. Although it was still mostly committed by people living in poverty, the most famous trials and novels during the second half of the nineteenth century focused on middle- and upper-class victims and killers. “We start to hear less about stabbing, bludgeoning and the cutting of throats,” Worsley writes, “and much more about madness, bigamy and poison,” all of which struck deep in the Victorian middle-class psyche, or so the journalistic response to the major murder cases at the time would suggest.

One of these cases was the so-called “Balham Mystery” of 1876. Florence Bravo was a wealthy divorcee living in Balham who married her second husband, Charles Bravo in 1875. Charles was no better a husband than her alcoholic first: he attempted to steal her money and then became abusive. When someone dissolved a bit of antimony into the cup of water he always kept by his bedside and he died in horrible convulsive agony, suspicion fell on Florence. Nonetheless, Florence, a well-mannered, beautiful, and apparently very distraught suspect, was never brought to trial.

Worsley points out the immense appeal, in a society where married women had only just gained the right to own property in 1870, of reading about a woman who might have killed to protect her estate—and at least, a woman moving through the world with Florence’s boldness and sexual assertiveness—and who then got off scot-free. “Murderesses had something to teach,” she writes.

The lessons taught by the maybe-yes, maybe-no murderess in Kate Colquhoun’s new book, Did She Kill Him?: A Torrid True Story of Adultery, Arsenic, and Murder in Victorian England were perhaps a little less happy. As the subtitle suggests, this book is more sensationalizing than Worsley’s broad-stroked history. Colquhoun comes down almost instantly (this is no spoiler) on the “no” side of the question posed by her title. But there are often some awkward disjunctures between the “torrid” suspense story demanded by the true-crime genre on the one hand, and on the other, what Colquhoun describes as most likely a real-life tale of an innocent if unsubtle woman dragged through the deeply flawed Victorian systems of marriage, justice, and public opinion.

Florence Maybrick was born in Alabama, the daughter of an “adventurous, full-lipped” New York socialite who outlived two husbands and was abandoned by the third, a Prussian Baron who at least left her with a European title. When the Baroness and her 19-year-old daughter found themselves aboard a Liverpool-bound ocean steamer with the 41-year-old James Maybrick, an English bon vivant and cotton broker, each side probably exaggerated its own financial security. The marriage, which occurred 16 months later in 1881, soon floundered, as the couple’s debts quickly mounted. Now living in Liverpool, Florence learned of James’s long-term infidelity with another woman. She was also troubled by his hypochondria and his self-medication with a number of concoctions, including “Price’s glycerine bottles, bismuth, mixtures of brandy and physic, boxes of crystals, gargles, borax, and soda mint tablets … a syringe as well as a bottle of belladonna and packets of potash and phosphori pills.” Many of these preparations—readily available at any chemist’s—were addictive or otherwise very dangerous. Colquhoun is very good on the chemical hazards of the Victorian household, a place where it seems, if your wife or doctor didn’t poison you, just inhaling might: “arsenic was practically impossible to evade by the mid-nineteenth century, present in clothes and candles, wallpapers and lampshades, in confectionery and millinery, fake flowers, concert tickets, toys, beer, cot and boot linings, perambulators and pants as well as being legitimately available for killing rats, moths, and flies.” And James was downing even more poison than the average Victorian, ordering antimony and strychnine from a London physician—all in the service of his own health, as these poisons were regularly prescribed in cure-alls.