John Adams’s The Death of Klinghoffer opened at the Metropolitan Opera Monday night amid angry protests. The opera is based on the real-life, 1985 hijacking of a cruise-ship by Palestinian terrorists and their brutal killing of Leon Klinghoffer, a wheelchair-bound, 69-year-old American Jew. Inside Lincoln Center, the opera opened with paired choruses—a tense Chorus of Exiled Palestinians and a mournful Chorus of Exiled Jews—while outside, demonstrators shouted, somewhat less mellifluously, “Terror is not art!”

Morton Klein, president of the right-wing Zionist Organization of America, called Klinghoffer an “Operatic Kristallnacht” (I imagine anti-Semitic, glass-shattering high C’s). Truthfully, I do not know if the opera offers “a distorted view of history,” as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani claimed, or if “It’s required for the Met to do the piece,” as a supporter countered. But the strident moralism of both sides drowns out the quieter sounds of tickets being sold and seats filled. In fact, protests are good business for the Met, and scandal is central to the economy of high culture.

Just look at Amazon, where (as of this moment) a DVD of The Death of Klinghoffer is the second best seller in “Performing Arts,” wedged between “Annie” and a Fleetwood Mac concert film. Commercially, mass DVD sales are heady territory for high art; the only other opera in the top ten is haunted by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s déclassé phantom. This will be welcome news to the financially beleaguered Met, which faces declining ticket sales and depends heavily upon online donations. The Giuliani-themed fundraising emails, of course, all but write themselves.

Nor are the benefits to the Met only financial. There is considerable prestige in being attacked. Cancelling world broadcasts of the opera’s limited run, in a compromise deal with the Anti-Defamation League, will not cost the Met much. Rather, since smaller companies balk at the controversial Klinghoffer, the Met effectively secures—and publicizes—its monopoly on edgy, provocative fare. More broadly, the Klinghoffer uproar satisfies one of modern art’s central myths, in which the quality of a work correlates with the opposition it arouses among the vulgar. The riot that accompanied the Paris premiere of the ballet The Rite of Spring gave Stravinsky’s polytonality its artistic bonafides. Censoring Ulysses certified Joyce a prophet. Movies may garner awards, but high art requires scandal.