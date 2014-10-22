Back in 2012, Tim O'Neil, now the creative director of an advertising company called Mentality Creative, produced a hard-hitting spot called "Mitt Romney's America" for Priorities USA, the pro-Obama super PAC. When he started following the news out of Ferguson this summer, he decided to put together a short video about what was going on there. Then he noticed that a mere six percent of African Americans in Ferguson voted in the last municipal election, and it came together. Here's what he came up with:

Ferguson, MO - VOTE on Nov 4th, 2014 from MENTALiTY on Vimeo.