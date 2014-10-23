If women have babies, they are likely to incur well-documented professional and economic penalties (actually, someone did mention this in the egg freezing responses): Studies have shown that potential employers are less likely to respond to resumes of mothers than non-mothers, that they are likely to perceive mothers as less competent and committed than fathers, and that they are likely to see a diminishment in wages. And if they have children with male partners, those fathers are likely to incur no such wage or hiring penalties, and perhaps garner economic and professional boosts once they become fathers. If women marry young—perhaps with an eye to having families during their most fertile years!—their risk for divorce, and with it financial hardship, gets higher.

The fact is that almost all the choices available to women when it comes to both partnership and parenthood carry steep financial, emotional, and professional risks. And that’s not even counting the medical angle of parenthood: the unknowability of fertility at any age, the possibility of debilitating illness, bank-breaking health care costs, and the ever-changing risks of new medicine and treatments for everything from cancer to acne.

That this move by two high-profile tech companies—a move that in the best of all worlds might just expand the number of possible strategies for women looking to navigate these choppy waters—has provoked such agonizing warnings is discomfiting for another reason.

If we really did live in a world in which individual men and women could pace their social, sexual, professional, and familial lives in an infinite variety of ways, gendered power relationships would truly be turned inside out.

The warnings to women about how the medical industry and doctors are working to trick them, and how corporations are fooling them into believing in professional ambition over the pleasures of parenthood sound a little too much like the arguments made against abortion, and, in earlier generations, against contraception.

Women who are considering hormone injections, weeks-long egg gathering procedures—just like women who elect to evade or delay childbearing through contraception, or end pregnancies through termination—are likely not acting on a lark, at the behest of corporate overlords or manipulative scientists. It’s likely something they’ve given time and consideration to, a choice they’re making in the hopes that it fits their own individual needs and circumstances, which might be professional, or romantic, or emotional, or medical—or really, just personal.

Even for feminists, an imagined future in which women’s reproduction really did become as flexible as men’s—and no, I’m not claiming that egg freezing is that future, just that it’s a nascent, still flawed technology that allows us to imagine it—is a disruptive, even slightly nightmarish possibility. I understand why: Because if we really did live in a world in which individual men and women could pace their social, sexual, professional, and familial lives in an infinite variety of ways, gendered power relationships would truly be turned inside out … to some degree, perhaps obliterated. Any change that momentous is liable to make all of us nervous and uncomfortable.

But what if we really did find a way to lift the yoke of the biological clock? What would women do with their lives? How would they pace themselves? What would they achieve? What would they make of their lives, socially, sexually, politically, personally?

I’m certainly not endorsing egg freezing as any kind of panacea. I agree that we need to learn more about its side effects and success rates, things we need to learn more about with regard to any new medical advance. But there’s a little too much gender-essentialism for my taste in the messages that science is out to get us, leaving no possibility that—as in the past—the medical disruption of biological destiny might also play a role in freeing us.

So let’s apply all the smart advice and wise arguments about systemic, policy-based gender injustice for the everyday, sunrise-sunset realities of life as a woman in the United States, and trust women and their doctors to make their own individual choices (with the economic help, if they are very lucky, of their workplaces) about their bodies, their health, and their reproduction.