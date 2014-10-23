More than two months have passed since Officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri—setting off confrontations between (mostly African-American) residents and (mostly white) police, and sparking a national conversation about race. But the precise circumstances of what happened on that August afternoon remain unclear to this day. The key issue is whether Wilson fired in self-defense, as he told investigators, or whether he fired without sufficient provocation. On Wednesday, new evidence emerged, thanks to a Washington Post investigation and an autopsy report from the county medical examiner. The evidence isn’t conclusive, but it lends more credence to Wilson’s version of events.

To review, there’s not much dispute about how the incident started: Wilson pulled up along Brown and his friend Dorian Johnson, who were walking in the middle of a street. At that point, an altercation occurred—and that’s where accounts start to diverge. Wilson’s version of the story, relayed through leaks of testimony and official police department statements, goes like this: Brown refused to let Wilson exit his vehicle and punched the officer multiple times in the face. According to Wilson, Brown then lunged for the officer’s gun and the two fought for it until Wilson fired twice. At that point, Brown ran the other direction and Wilson ordered him to lower himself to the ground. Instead, Wilson says, Brown turned and began charging at the officer. Since Brown was 6-foot-4 and weighed nearly 300 pounds, Wilson feared for his life and fired the fatal shots.

Multiple eyewitnesses, including Johnson, have described events differently. Wilson, they say, grabbed Brown by the neck and pulled him into the car. After the two shots were fired, Brown took off in the other direction, but stopped and tried to surrender as Wilson pursued him. While Brown had his hands in the air—the “hands up, don’t shoot” motion that was frequently used by protesters in the ensuing days—Wilson shot and killed him.

The county autopsy report, which was one of three autopsies performed on Michael Brown’s body, confirms much of what was already known. It showed that the fatal bullet struck Brown in the top of the head, indicating that he was facing Wilson with his head angled downwards at that moment. Police also found two bullet casings inside the car, apparently confirming that Brown was standing at the driver’s side window during the original altercation. These are important details, but they could be consistent with either version of events.