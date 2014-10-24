A 2012 semi-authorized biography of Bradlee by a former Post employee, Jeff Himmelman, quotes a declassified 1971 CIA memorandum, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, that supposedly summarizes Ben’s years in Paris: “A reliable source described Bradlee as an unscrupulous, ambitious individual who has no sense of security and little sense of discretion. He is in constant personal and financial difficulties, drinks heavily, talks too much and is emotionally unstable.” Plainly, if Ben was a spy, he was not a very good one.

In 2012, I got in touch with Ben again, writing him a letter asking if he had been among those at the Post who, in 1970, had received photographs of a naked Joe Alsop in the embrace of a KGB agent who had been assigned the task of seducing Alsop during the latter’s reporting trip to Moscow years earlier, in the winter of 1957.

Alsop, a hawkish WASPy newspaper columnist, was persuaded by two of his Georgetown friends Chip Bohlen, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, and Frank Wisner, the head of covert operations at the CIA to write a detailed account of the Moscow incident and send it to the FBI soon after the photos surfaced in the 1950s. The hope was that this would draw the sting from the Soviet blackmail threat. The Bureau and the CIA stamped what they called “Alsop’s confession” “Top Secret Eyes Only,” and only recently declassified it. (My book will be the first to contain the real story of Joe’s ensnarement in the KGB’s so-called “honey trap.”)

In 1970, however, the photos of Alsop and the KGB agent were sent from Hoboken, New Jersey to some of Joe’s enemies and curiously some of his friends. An accompanying letter, unsigned, had claimed that the pictures were taken by Israel’s intelligence service, the Mossad, and had been used to persuade Alsop to write columns favorable to Israel. But who had sent the photos and who had received them remained something of a mystery. I did know, however, that at least one of the recipients was an editor at the Post who worked with Bradlee, by then the paper’s executive editor.

Earlier, when we first spoke in 2009, Ben had told me several anecdotes about Alsop, whom he had accompanied on a very unscientific polling exercise during the 1956 presidential campaign. Bradlee remembered Alsop whom he described as “a fop,” but “a very bright one” as wearing a green tweed jacket, tailored grey slacks, and hand-sewn English Peal shoes when he went in search of prospective voters among Minnesota farmers. Having found one, he would nudge the man with his walking stick and inquire, “So, what do you make of it, old boy, eh?”