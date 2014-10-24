Over time, all forms of dialysis weaken a patient’s heart, reducing circulation, and causing calcium buildups in the extremities. Lessin had undergone several surgeries, including an angioplasty that had saved the lower part of his leg. But by the time we met with him, he had lost several toes, and others were becoming necrotic, blackening and dying.

Tens of thousands of Americans like Lessin die every year, while the barriers the Transplant Act places before living donors live on.

The law resulted 30 years ago from righteous revulsion at a proposal by Dr. Barry Jacobs that the government pay people to come to the U.S. to donate their kidneys. Jacobs wanted to start his own business marketing organs, and figured that the government could spend relatively little compensating these donors—maybe only $1,000 each—and then send them on their way.

Initially, Congress had simply been considering a low-profile law implementing a nationwide network to distribute cadaver organs, but when Jacobs suggested his idea in official testimony, it immediately got representatives’ attention. The prospect that the U.S. would ship thousands of impoverished people here from developing nations so that rich Americans could harvest their kidneys read like the plot of a science fiction novel.

Dr. Paul Terasaki, president of one of the three main American transplant societies, testified before Congress in 1983 that physicians “strongly condemn the recent scheme for commercial purchase of organs from living donors,” and that it is a “completely morally and ethically irresponsible proposal.” Congress reacted by adding a provision that banned all but very specific types of payment in relation to organ donation, and the rest is history.

Today, both Democrats and Republicans rightly fear that reforming the law too dramatically could encourage poor and at-risk populations to sell their organs in exchange for quick cash. But by banning almost all compensation to living donors, Congress has ensured that only the wealthiest and their friends can afford the costs of donating, while hundreds of thousands of other Americans suffer and die.

In his forties, Lessin was young for an end-stage renal disease patient. The average age of an American dialysis patient is 60, and most people get there with Type Two diabetes or hypertension. But whatever the cause, as Baby Boomers age and the obesity epidemic worsens, the kidney shortage will only get worse.

Today, even if every American donated his organs at death, it wouldn’t make enough of a difference; a 2003 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that only about 1 percent of people die under conditions that allow them to do so. The rest are simply too sick, too injured, or too far from a hospital when they die.

“I thought about buying a kidney on the black market,” Lessin said, “but I was worried my health insurance wouldn’t cover the transplant or my recovery if it was illegal to pay someone for a kidney abroad. I was worried that foreign facilities wouldn’t be safe, and I didn’t want to risk losing my job or landing in jail.”

In July 2009, a few days after we last spoke to him, in a sleepy suburban development almost within sight of the U.S. Capitol, Steve Lessin paid for his loyalty to the law with his life.