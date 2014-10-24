My time spent on campus created a barrier against the borough’s realities of poverty, violence, and generational disenfranchisement. But at the bookstore, I was inculcated with the hard-nosed attitude and dogged persistence that allow Bronx residents to persist, if not always succeed. These patrons loved reading, and didn’t take shit from anyone: They didn’t care if there was only one independent bookstore left in the borough, so long as there was at least one. Bronxites have made due for decades—doing more with less than any other residents in New York City.

When the the Bronx’s last bookstore threatened to close this week, the tragedy was in the message it sent to the rest of the city—that the borough is still a cultural desert, bereft of the eminently accessible intellectual pursuits of Brooklyn, or the savvy worldliness that comes from living in Manhattan. The loss of a chain bookstore provided a discomfiting narrative of a low-income, crime-ridden borough so uncouth as to eschew such cultural necessities as a bookseller.

The Bronx has never been known for having a bustling literary culture on par with Brooklyn, but we had, within our bookstore, a culture of our own. Our authors might not have been our neighbors, as they are throughout the community bookstores of Boerum Hill and Park Slope, but we still read their stories with vigor. We might not have had the luxury of bespoke reading lists curated by MFA-wielding staffers, but we always made sure to custom-order a title we could not stock. We strived to serve our community, if for no other reason than the acknowledgement that no one else would. And when Paperbacks Plus had to close its doors, we made due with a chain store when others would turn their noses up to such an encroachment.

The Bronx has its rough reputation for reasons I’ve witnessed first-hand. I’ve lived alongside the Major Deegan Expressway, near bars that have shut down after narcotics raids, and heard apocryphal stories of local crackheads getting high in my building’s foyer during blizzards. Despite the unavoidable challenges the borough has faced since the 1980s, there is a commercial and industrial re-emergence. Blocks away from the apartment where I heard a man get shot to death lies a brand-new shopping center, built on the ashes of the shuttered Stella D’Oro factory after labor relations broke down and the baker moved operations to a union-free factory in Ashland, Ohio. A mere ten blocks away, a new mega-mall opened this week alongside the elevated Broadway subway tracks. The dilapidated gas station on the corner has been supplanted by a Party City, a TJ Maxx, and an Aldi. A bookstore has yet to replace Paperbacks Plus up the hill in Riverdale, but not for lack of want. Former State Assemblyman Stephen B. Kaufman resorted to shaming Barnes & Noble when they expressed reluctance to move into the borough in 1998, all but daring them to finally serve a borough with a thirst for literary culture.

It’s tempting as an outsider to see the Co-Op City Barnes and Noble's struggle to stay open as a sign of literary culture's importance in its impoverished, maligned borough. Much harder, however, is the acknowledgment that the borough’s lack of a literary institution is due to neglect, rather than disinterest—made all the more unavoidable due to the swift backlash to remain open at least another two years. As we do with the novels we cherish, we must seek a deeper understanding of the characters behind this narrative—to provide the same reverence for this borough’s socioeconomic, sociocultural complexity as we would for the books we live to examine and understand. So often in literature, we love an underdog and make allowances for the personal imperfections they embody. So too must we do so for a community strugging to regain its cultural and economic footing.