On Thursday, Dr. Craig Spencer, who had recently been in Guinea treating Ebola patients for Doctors Without Borders, tested positive for Ebola in New York, America’s most populous city. While Spencer’s work in West Africa risking his life fighting this horrific disease is commendable and selfless, his subsequent behavior isn’t.

Spencer, who lives in Harlem, was on a self-monitoring regimen since his return from Guinea nine days ago, on October 14. Since then, he has not been seeing patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, where he is a fellow of international emergency medicine. On Tuesday night, according to the Times, he began to feel sluggish. By Thursday morning, he had a fever of 103. In between, he went bowling in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and took the subway there. While medical professionals have been reassuring us that a person with Ebola is not contagious until someone begins showing symptoms, it’s worth noting this little nugget in the Times piece:

A health care worker at the hospital said that Dr. Spencer seemed very sick and it was unclear to the medical staff why he had not gone to the hospital earlier, since his fever was high, at 103.

Which is to say, if Spencer, out of an abundance of caution, stayed home from work in order not to infect his patients and colleagues, why in god’s good name was he going bowling across the East River? What was in that bowling alley that was so pressing that he needed to get on a crowded, poorly ventilated subway car a full day after the onset of symptoms? (UPDATE: The Times changed the language of their article on Friday, eliminating the reference to his temperature in the above sentence and clarifying elsewhere, "Health officials initially said that Dr. Spencer had a 103-degree fever when he reported his symptoms to authorities at around 11 a.m. on Thursday. But on Friday, health officials said that was incorrect and that Dr. Spencer reported having a 100.3-degree fever.")

This is not the first time we’ve seen this movie. There was, for example, Amber Vinson, the nurse who treated Thomas Eric Duncan as he lay dying of Ebola in a Dallas hospital. Vinson was also on a self-monitoring regimen, taking her temperature twice a day. And yet, she took two flights, the last of which was while she had a fever that was elevated enough for her to call Texas health officials, who then called the CDC. The next morning, she was in the hospital with the third confirmed case of Ebola in the U.S. The CDC apparently gave her the green light, though now they are saying that there is “the possibility that she was exhibiting symptoms for days before she sought medical attention.”