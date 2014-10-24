On Thursday evening, after the announcement that Dr. Craig Spencer, who worked with Doctors Without Borders in Guinea, had tested positive for Ebola in New York City, the usual hoopla of concern, panic, and absurdity emerged on Twitter. But the winner of the prize for the most illogical, nonsensical, utterly partisan tweet belongs to Nick Muzin, Senior Advisor and the Deputy Chief of Staff for Senator Ted Cruz, who shared—and then promptly deleted—this sentence.

In his defense, the statement was factually correct.

Update: Nick Muzin followed up with the tweet below, indicating his earlier deleted tweet was a "joke." If he was a Democratic staffer we'd get the joke. But coming from a Cruz staffer, you can hardly blame the media for thinking he was serious.