A fourth person has been diagnosed with Ebola in the U.S. This time it’s in New York City and the patient is a 33-year-old physician who recently returned from West Africa, where he was taking care of Ebola patients for Doctors Without Borders.

Here’s what we (think we) know, via media reports and statements from federal, state, and local officials:

The physician, Craig Spencer, returned from Guinea six days ago. He went through enhanced screening at JFK Airport, answering questions about his work and exposure truthfully, and began a regimen of “self-monitoring”—that is, checking his temperature twice a day. He “self-isolated” and “limited his contact with people,” according to Mary Bassett, public health commissioner in New York City. And on Tuesday he started feeling a little sluggish. But he went about his life and, on Wednesday, he visited the Gutter, a bowling alley in Brooklyn. He took the “1”, the “A,” and the “L” subway lines to get there—and returned via Uber car service.

It was on Thursday morning he spiked a fever, reportedly of 103 degrees. At that point, according to the New York Times, he contacted Doctors Without Borders—which, in turn, contacted the New York Department of Health. Rescue workers in special protective gear went to his apartment and promptly transported him to a special isolation unit at Bellvue Hospital, where he remains now. An initial Ebola test, analyzed by the New York City health department, turned up postiive. The CDC has yet to confirm the result, but officials assume they will.