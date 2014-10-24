Four years ago this month a battalion of United Nations soldiers, fresh from a cholera outbreak in Nepal, allowed their sewage to flow into Haiti’s biggest river and, scientists say, sparked the deadliest acute epidemic of the century. An estimated 9,000 people have died—nearly double the death toll of the current Ebola outbreak—and an estimated 700,000 people have been infected. On Thursday, embattled victims finally got a day in court. What was most remarkable about the hearing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan was not the lawyers’ arguments or Judge J. Paul Oetken’s pointed questions, but who was doing the arguing. The opposition to the thousands of Haitian cholera victims did not come from the U.N., which did not send a representative, but the United States government.

When cholera erupted in October 2010, responders and most of the international media assumed it was another in Haiti’s cycle of tragedies, a result of the magnitude-7.0 earthquake nine months before. That was way off. There had never been a documented case of cholera in Haiti before. The epidemic began, spread, and ultimately proved worst outside the quake zone. I was the resident Associated Press correspondent at the time. When I and, separately, University de la Mediterranée epidemiologist Renaud Piarroux unearthed evidence of the U.N. troops' likely role in sparking the outbreak, a cover-up was already underway. The World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defied their own best practices and refused to investigate the epidemic’s source. Scientific evidence mounted anyway, but the U.N. leadership simply refused to acknowledge it.

In 2011, lawyers filed a class action suit on behalf of several thousand cholera survivors and victims’ families. They took the case first to the U.N. itself, only to be stonewalled for 15 months, then have the claims sent back stamped “not receivable.” Last year, the case went to U.S. federal court. The plaintiffs asked for a jury trial in which they will seek damages for the injuries and deaths, as well as fulfillment of a $2.2 billion plan to build the water, sanitation, and health infrastructure necessary to eradicate cholera from the island nation. There is reason to think that wouldn’t happen without legal force: In four years of the epidemic, the U.N. has raised just 10 percent of needed funds from member states.

The Obama administration is one major reason there hasn’t been a trial so far. The Justice Department has twice filed statements of interest with the court, arguing that the case should be dismissed on grounds that the U.N. enjoys “absolute immunity” from suit under its treaties and charter. Whether that immunity should be absolute, or whether the UN’s failure to offer victims an opportunity to seek redress should void it, is the question Thursday’s hearing was supposed to address. (As expected, Oetken did not announce a decision, which could take weeks.)