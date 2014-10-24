The latest twist in the Kentucky Senate race is a scandalette surrounding Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose campaign has apparently been offering to cover costs for people who agree to attend his rallies in Eastern Kentucky.

The news first surfaced in the beltway, but grabbed the attention of NBC affiliates in Louisville and Western Kentucky, both of which aired segments about the McConnell campaign’s practice. And as you’d expect, the Alison Lundergan Grimes campaign posted videos of those segments on their YouTube channel.

Setting aside the optics, I want to draw your attention to a bit of news both of these correspondents make in passing at the end of their segments. Amid all the clamor surrounding McConnell’s campaign practices, he wouldn’t answer a straightforward question about whether the GOP will resume efforts to privatize Social Security, if they regain control of Congress.

The reporters appear to be referencing this encounter McConnell had at the Louisville Rotary Club with reporter Joe Sonka. At the event, McConnell had expressed remorse that he couldn’t wrangle any Democrats into supporting George W. Bush’s 2005 effort to, as McConnell put it, “fix Social Security.”