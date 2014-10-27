When Ellen Olenska—freshly back from Europe under a pall of ambiguous disgrace—invites Newland Archer to her home for the first time in Edith Wharton’s novel The Age of Innocence, she ignores the unwritten sartorial mandates and dons “a long robe of red velvet bordered about the chin and down the front with glossy black fur.” As a little girl, Ellen appeared to exhibit a similar disregard for convention, mourning her parents in wildly inappropriate clothing: “crimson merino and amber beads.” The gossips and busybodies who recall that childhood faux pas want to imply a provocative question About Ellen: Was the little girl even sorry that her parents had died? Because red is certainly not the color of sadness.

The color of sadness, as a new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibit, “Death Becomes Her: A Century of Mourning Attire” attests, was (of course) black, black, and more black—with a little gray, mauve, and white allowed to creep in as time passed. Mourning clothes—along with other facets of grief—were highly regimented in Victorian England and nineteenth-century America. As the curator's note explains, “Mourning through sartorial display, a duty chiefly assumed by women, followed a series of stages marked by changes in fabrics and colors.” Exacting codes defined which fabrics and colors were acceptable at particular stages of grief: For the first months after a death, only “lusterless” black dresses were acceptable. As time passed—and for a widow one expected to wear mourning clothes for a full two years—the strictures slowly loosened, and the severity of the attire decrased. Closeness to the deceased mattered a great deal as well; widows were expected to don the most modest dresses and the most elaborate crepe veils.

This was, of course, still fashion, however, and with every passing season and decade trends fluctuated. The skirts of mourning dresses flared and the corsets tightened in the late 1850s and 1860s (think of the "bereaved" Scarlett O'Hara after Charles Hamilton dies) and silhouettes slimmed down in the 1870s. And such information wasn’t merely intuited or passed by word of mouth. Various household journals written expressly for women (like The Queen, which originated in 1861 and was eventually subsumed into Harper’s Bazaar) provided illustrated fashion plates that clearly marked the exact type of hat a widow in half-mourning should wear, or the precise hairstyles acceptable for the daughter of a mother recently deceased.

The public’s adherence to appearance-based mourning traditions existed well before Victoria’s reign—you can easily find Regency-era fashion illustrations on Pinterest, for example—and contrary to the popular myth, Victoria herself did not start the craze when she retired to mourn her beloved Albert. But a concurrence of events—The Great Exhibition of 1851, which was the first ever international exhibition of manufactured goods; the rise of the prosperous middle class following the 1832 Reform Act; the advances in fabric production as a result of the industrialization of northern England; the rise in literacy leading to the golden age of the weekly periodical—encouraged the spread of commodities as markers of grief. And such commodities extended beyond just dresses and veils. There were mourning rings and lockets embedded with locks of hair, handkerchiefs edged in black lace like the one placed over the dead baby Jenny in Dickens’s Bleak House, and even post-mortem photographs of the deceased on their deathbeds—or occasionally propped up to appear still alive. The Victorians had an entire market of memorabilia with which they could memorialize the dead.