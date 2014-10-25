On Monday, the family of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first man to be diagnosed with and ultimately die of Ebola on U.S. soil, was finally able to leave their home after 21 days of quarantine. Across the country, however, others who may have come in contact with the virus are still confined to their homes: a romance writer, a missionary, a television news crew. It's the best for public health. But while under quarantine, what happens to a person's mental health? What's the psychological impact of being a prisoner in your own home, isolated and afraid, for three long weeks?

About a decade ago, at the height of the SARS scare, one researcher in Toronto thought the question was worth asking. Laura Hawryluck, an associate professor of critical care medicine at the University of Toronto, surveyed 129 people (mostly health workers) who had been quarantined, using psychometric tests designed to spot signs of depression and PTSD. Hawryluck found that about 29 percent of respondents exhibited signs of PTSD and 31 percent showed signs of depression after the period of isolation. She published her findings in Emerging Infectious Diseases in 2004. "One of the things we kept hearing repeatedly — people told us they felt like they were almost being seen as a pariah," Hawryluck said. "And that psychological effect on people was very distressing.

"In terms of PTSD, it was a lot of anxiety, a lot of nightmares," she said. "And in terms of depression, it was that feeling of being completely alone and isolated, with that concern of Would someone be there for me if I got sick?"

We're starting to hear reports from those quarantined that provide examples of that psychological distress. An Arizona man who self-quarantined (as in, voluntarily) after a missionary trip to Liberia is now getting threats from commenters on a local news website; they're suggesting that his house should be burned down, he told The New York Times. That Times story also quoted the daughter of Duncan's girlfriend, who told the reporter the realities of quarantine can range from the mundane (kids who won't stop fighting) to the potentially unsafe (a broken refrigerator filled with rotting food). And Axl Goode, the exotic dancer and author potentially exposed to Ebola on an airplane, wrote this on Sunday: