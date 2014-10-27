If Republicans capture the Senate, they can accomplish big things, Senator Rob Portman told The Atlantic in an article published Monday. “We need the majority for the sake of the country for the next two years, but it’s also about having a proactive, positive Republican agenda to take to the American people in 2016,” he said, citing issues like tax reform, a grand bargain on the long-term budget, and a compromise on an energy bill. He’s not the only ones with high hopes for a Republican-controlled Congress. Kevin McCarthy, the new House Majority Leader, told Politico that if the GOP takes the Senate, as expected, he wants to show that the Republican Party can govern by reforming government agencies and eliminating hostile budget fights. “My belief is you have one chance to make a first impression,” he said. “From the very first day after the election, we should be laying out to the American public what the expectations are. Why make two different agendas?”

Remarks like these have some in Washington hoping that there will be less last-minute dealmaking and more progress on major legislation during Barack Obama’s final two years in office. But don’t count on it. The political roadblocks that have made legislating all, but impossible during Obama’s second term aren’t going away. The 114th Congress will probably look a lot like the 113th.

McCarthy’s chief goal for the Republican Party is to prove that it can govern. Notably, he wants to avoid damaging standoffs over the budget. “If we are fortunate to have both majorities, take away any cliff you can have hanging out there,” he said. “If you have a cliff, it takes attention away. Why put cliffs up that hold us back from doing bigger policy?”

He's referring, specifically, to the 2013 “fiscal cliff” showdown that shut down the government. It would certainly be good to keep the government open. But it’s even more important to eliminate debt ceiling brinkmanship, and it’s unclear if McCarthy intends to allow clean debt ceiling votes (as opposed to demanding steep concessions, like those that lead to the shutdown). If so, that would be a major improvement over the past two years. But it also is hard to imagine. The far-right bloc of House Republicans will likely still demand that Republicans use the debt ceiling as leverage to extract concessions from Obama. If the GOP takes the Senate, it may make them even more eager to do so.