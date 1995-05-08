She was 18, he was 31. He began seriously to woo her, while waiting for Rome to free him from his marriage to Evelyn. The annulment was a long time coming. The delay was increased by Laura’s mother, who had grave doubts about the prospect of this strange, fierce little man—a Mr. Hyde with no Dr. Jekyll to curb him—taking away her teenage daughter. But the wedding finally took place in April 1937. The marriage was probably the saving of Waugh. Laura was everything he wanted in a woman: retiring though capable, slyly humorous, apparently docile though tough and honorable as only he believed an aristocrat could be. At once she began to bear him children, and continued to do so, to his mingled happiness and dismay, for many years; they had six. Waugh bought a beautiful house called Piers Court in the Cotswold Hills, and settled down to the life of a successful author and country gentleman.

Then war came. Waugh regarded the battle against Hitler as a modern version of one of the great Christian crusades. Although he was firmly a man of the right, and he feared communism as much as fascism, Waugh saw clearly the threat of barbarism that Nazism represented. He used whatever influence he could to get himself into the army, though he was too old for soldiering and had no gift for it. (At one point his superiors curbed his activities for fear that the men under his command might murder him.) He had a “bad war,” spent mostly in futile training for campaigns that never materialized, and ending up in Yugoslavia along with Randolph Churchill, the two men acting as military liaison between the British Army and Tito’s partisans. (He loathed Tito, and at one stage of dealings with him put it about that Tito was in fact a woman in drag. Tito was not amused.) His experiences in the army, however farcical or dishonorable, formed the basis for one of the greatest works of literature to come out of the Second World War, the Sword of Honour trilogy: Men at Arms, Officers and Gentlemen and Unconditional Surrender, which together provide an account of the war that is at once hilarious, elegiac, farcical and moving.

The postwar world was not to Waugh’s taste. He mourned the lost hegemony of the upper classes, and despised the spread of democracy as represented by the new Labor government that swept to power in 1945. Brideshead Revisited, which he began in 1940, was his threnody for the Golden Age of his youth. The war trilogy, on the other hand, is a beautifully wrought expression of disgust at what he considered the shameful compromises of the war and the collapse of values that followed it. He continued to write, to travel—notably, and profitably, to the United States; but his heart was increasingly troubled. Gradually, irremediably, he gave way to despair. Late on the morning of Easter Sunday, 1966, he collapsed and died at his home, Combe Florey, in Somerset. He was 63.

How will Waugh be remembered as an artist? He was a superb minor novelist, in a great tradition produced by English life, which is essentially domestic and middle class, as is the novel form itself. He assembled the elements of his books with the diligence and the care for detail of the craftsman that he always considered himself to be. “Do remember,” he said to a fellow writer, “it is much harder to write a book than to make a watch. There are many more good watches in the world than good books. You must give the same intent care to writing Patek Phillippe gives to watchmaking.” His deep concern was with language: “I regard writing not as investigation of character, but as an exercise in the use of language, and with this I am obsessed. I have no technical psychological interest. It is drama, speech and events that interest me.” Although the poised aloofness of this may owe more to his aristocratic pretensions than to his aesthetics, I believe it is a fair if incomplete characterization of his methods and of his work. Like all literary artists, as distinct from novelists (and there is a distinction), he knew that the psychological interest of fiction is always secondary to the artist’s covert aim, which is to produce not social documents or moral tracts, but molded, burnished and finished works of art. Although he probably never read any of his works, Waugh would have understood precisely what Kafka meant by the gnomic aphorism: “Never again psychology!”