The fight to stop climate change can seem pretty hopeless. The Republican Congress doesn’t even believe global warming is real, which means progress is limited to what President Barack Obama can do on his own, through executive authority. Australia and Canada, once in the environmental vanguard, are now hotbeds of climate denialism. And nobody is quite sure what’s going in China, which not long ago passed the U.S. as the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gases.

But there are bright spots, too. One of them is the European Union.

Last week, despite internal divisions, EU members agreed to a resolution calling for at least a 40 percent reduction in emissions below 1990 levels by 2030. The idea was to send a strong message to the rest of the world, in advance of next year’s Paris negotiations, that the issue of fighting climate change has momentum and that the European nations are already doing their part. "It opens the door to greater ambition by all countries," Christiana Figueres, the UN climate chief, said in a statement. "The fact that the 28 countries of the EU, in different stages of economic development, can reach a good compromise bodes well for the ability of all nations to come to an effective agreement next year.”

Boasts like this are a little bigger than the deed. The EU had already set a long-term goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 80 percent, over 1990 levels, by 2050, which is about the level of cuts needed to stay within 2 degrees Celsius of global warming—the threshold that policymakers have set as a goal to avoid the worst risks of climate change. Jim Skea, who is a scientist with the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London and vice-chair of an IPCC working group, told me over e-mail that reducing emissions by 40 percent will make it "extremely difficult" to meet that target. Instead, Skea said, the reduction needs to be somewhere in the 45 percent to 50 percent range.