If every museum is an argument, the principal contention of Warsaw’s massive new Museum of the History of the Polish Jews, which opens today, is that a millennium of Jewish history cannot be reduced to the six-year period between 1939 and 1945, when Nazi Germany exterminated six million European Jews, largely in Eastern Europe.

The argument is more remarkable than it may initially seem, entirely due to the museum’s location: Constructed on the site of the former Warsaw Ghetto, this new museum is neither Holocaust memorial nor Holocaust monument. And this is even more remarkable considering the scale of the devastation in Poland: Approximately 3 million Polish Jews were murdered in the course of World War II, nearly 90 percent of the country’s total Jewish population, the largest in prewar Europe. By the late 1950s, there were fewer than 50,000 Jews left in Poland. When Communist authorities launched an anti-Semitic campaign to eradicate an imagined “Zionist” fifth column in 1968, as many as 20,000 fled. If Poland’s Jewish civilization had been incinerated by the end of the war, by the height of Soviet Occupation that civilization was a distant recollection, almost a dream, accessible only in the tales of Sholem Aleichem and the canvases of Marc Chagall.

But compared with the other major institutions of its size that grapple with Jewish history across the world—Berlin’s Jüdisches Museum, Washington’s Holocaust Memorial Museum, Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem—Warsaw’s museum emphasizes the vitality and the splendor of the age-old Yiddish world that once existed in present-day Poland rather than the incomprehensible tragedy of its demise.

“The Holocaust and the study of the Holocaust is what’s occurring in the vast majority of other museums of Jewish history,” Tad Taube, the San Francisco-based real estate developer and major donor to the museum, told me this week. “We need to move beyond the Holocaust.” (Taube, who was born in Poland in 1931 and emigrated to the United States in 1939, also established the Taube Center for the Renewal of Jewish Life in Poland in 2009.) “One of our main objectives is to tell this story in a way that doesn’t give the sense that the Holocaust was inevitable,” says Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, the museum’s curator and a New York University professor of Eastern European Jewish history. “After all, the last thing Poland needs is a Holocaust museum. … The whole country is a Holocaust museum.”