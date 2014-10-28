Still, Coakley is a much better candidate than she was four years ago. For one thing, she’s actually campaigning this time. She’s also boned up on the ridiculous, but nonetheless important, local sports trivia. (Can you name the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots? Coakley did.) Her ads, like this one about her brother who committed suicide, are among the better ones this cycle. There’s a reason she beat two strong candidates—Massachusetts Treasurer Steve Grossman and health care expert Don Berwick—in the Democratic Primary. She outperformed them.

Coakley’s not out-performing Baker, but that’s because Baker is running one of the better campaigns of 2014. A former state budget wonk who went on to make a mint as a health insurance executive, Baker ran for governor in 2010 as a buttoned-up businessman—basically taking a page from Mitt Romney’s old Massachusetts gubernatorial campaign playbook, which, by then, was severely outdated: Baker lost to Patrick by six points. This time around, Baker is running less as a businessman and more as a “bro”: the suits and ties have been replaced by open-collar shirts and jeans. Meanwhile, his campaign ads feature his gay brother. In a state that loves a certain kind of male candidate—think Bill Weld and Scott Brown—but also appreciates same-sex love, Baker has found a winning strategy.

Making things even more difficult for Coakley is the fact that, like in 2010, when she was the first of many Democrats to be swept away by the Tea Party wave, she’s again running in an inhospitable political environment for Democrats. Although the conventional wisdom in Massachusetts is that a Coakley defeat would tarnish Deval Patrick’s legacy, CommonWealth’s Michael Jonas argues that “it is Patrick and his problem-plagued second term in office, as much as her own shortcomings as a candidate, that could ultimately be Coakley's undoing.” As the Washington Post’s Philip Bump recently put it, “Coakley has a remarkable knack for running for high office right when the weather turns nasty.”

Finally, there’s the nasty matter of sexism. Historically, Massachusetts doesn’t like female candidates. And, for all the plaudits showered on the Commonwealth’s voters for overcoming their seeming misogyny by sending Elizabeth Warren to the Senate two years ago, the fact is that Warren is a political superstar. We’ll know Massachusetts has reached true gender equality when its female hacks stand as good a chance as its male ones.

Yet, despite all the “Chokeley” talk, Coakley does still have a chance to win—and become the first elected female governor in the history of the Commonwealth. (Jane Swift, who was elected as lieutenant governor, merely served as “acting governor” for two years after Paul Cellucci resigned.) A new poll from The New York Times has her leading Baker by 2 points as the two head into their final debate on Tuesday night. But even if Coakley loses, likening her to Bill Buckner, the first baseman whose fielding error cost the Sox the 1986 World Series, seems inapt. The better comparison is Pedro Martinez. In 2004, he pitched a masterpiece for the Red Sox in a playoff game against the Yankees, only to lose when he didn’t get any run support. After the game, Martinez, who was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, was asked how he felt about all the razzing he took from the fans in Yankee Stadium. “It actually made me feel really, really good," he replied. “I actually realized that I felt like somebody important, because I caught the attention of 60,000, plus you guys, plus the whole world, watching a guy that is, you reverse the time back 15 years ago, I was sitting under a mango tree without 50 cents to pay for a bus.”