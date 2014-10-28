The polls are generally not trending well for Democrats in the final days before the 2014 midterms, but it’s increasingly looking not inconceivable that the party’s loss of the Senate could be accompanied by a loss for one of the party’s biggest bête noires: Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. If polls showing him effectively tied with former Trek Bicycle executive Mary Burke weren’t enough, Walker has been giving off the distinct vibe of a man in a bit of a panic. Here are four signs that the man many political prognosticators view as one of his party’s strongest 2016 presidential prospects may be in serious trouble:

1. Walker is having to bid for elusive swing voters.

There’s a widely-held misconception about Wisconsin politics: that the state is a classic swing state full of persuadable voters that flip back and forth from race to race. This could not be more mistaken. Yes, the state has seen big wins for both parties in the past few years (Barack Obama and Tammy Baldwin for the Democrats, Scott Walker and Ron Johnson for the Republicans) but those swings were not the result of a mass of independent voters switching from one party to the other. They were the result of one or the other party driving out more of its strikingly motivated and cohesive base of voters than the other party, which, since 2008, Democrats have done better in presidential years and Republicans have done better in midterm years. Far from being full of on-the-fence voters, Wisconsin (and particularly metro Milwaukee, where the bulk of the state’s voters live) is more starkly polarized than just about anywhere else in the country. Walker has won two elections (in 2010 and in the June 2012 recall) by getting truly astonishing turnout from his Republican base, particularly in the suburbs around Milwaukee (the “WOW counties”) that, as I described in a cover story earlier this year, make up a monolithic conservative landscape unlike anything found in any other large metro area outside the South.

Not long ago at all, it looked like Walker would, as usual, seek to win by rallying that staunch base, as he did when he declared last month that he declared his intent to start drug testing food stamp and welfare recipients and would be eager to fight the federal government in court for the right to do so. More recently, though, the Walker campaign seems to have veered from this tried-and-true formula, as if it was sensing that this time around it would not suffice. On Tuesday, the campaign went up with a new ad defending him against the Burke campaign’s charge that he has been an opponent of equal pay for women. In the ad, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican, says that “Under Scott Walker, workplace discrimination will always be illegal for any reason.” Not mentioned is that Walker two years ago repealed the state’s equal pay law for women. (As Huffington Post notes, “in the two years the law was in place, not one pay discrimination lawsuit was filed, and Wisconsin rose from 36th to 24th in the rankings of states with the best ratio of female to male pay. By contrast, after Walker repealed the legislation in 2012, Wisconsin dropped to 25th in wage gap rankings, according to 2013 data.”) Regardless of how misleading the ad is, though, what’s striking is that the Walker campaign felt the need to run it in the first place.

2. Walker is starting the blame game against fellow Republicans.

It’s not a good sign when, in the week prior to Election Day, a governor is openly criticizing his party’s governors association for being too lackluster in its support. Yet there was Walker—who is famously careful with his words, hard to ruffle, and good at hiding strain—complaining earlier this week about not having gotten enough backing from the Republican Governors Association, now led by Chris Christie. He said that the spending by the RGA “pales in comparison” to what national groups supporting Burke have spent on her behalf. “I’m hopeful that, just as they have in the past, at least some of the national governors associations have come in and helped,” Walker said. Even earlier, as Politico noted, “the governor grumbled to a Washington Post reporter that he could use more financial backing and named the RGA as the ‘main’ source he relies upon. Most provocatively, the conservative Weekly Standard magazine reported before the weekend that ‘top Wisconsin Republicans’ wonder if the Christie-led RGA is short-changing Walker in an effort to kneecap an opponent for the presidency.”