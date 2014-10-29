Kaiser Health News reporter Sarah Varney has written a masterful story in collaboration with Politico Magazine about the consequences of Mississippi’s decision to resist the implementation of the Affordable Care Act—and, most crucially, to refuse generous federal funds the law makes available to all states that agree to expand their Medicaid programs.

As the article’s headline indicates, Mississippi is the poorest, sickest state in the country—a state that stood to gain as much as or more than any other by cooperating with the federal government.

Instead, “[Governor Phil] Bryant made it clear Mississippi would not participate, leaving 138,000 low-income residents, the majority of whom are black, with no insurance options at all. And while the politics of Obamacare became increasingly toxic, the state’s already financially strapped rural hospitals faced a new crisis from the law’s failure to take hold: They had been banking on newly insured patients to replace the federal support for hospitals serving the uninsured, which was set to taper off as people gained coverage. Now, instead of more people getting more care in Mississippi, in many cases, they would get less.”

You can tell a similar version of this story in all of the nearly two dozen states that have declined to expand Medicaid so far. But the statistics are most stark in Mississippi, and all the more galling when you recognize that, for the time being at least, Mississippi is actually paying for this outcome.