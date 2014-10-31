According to the report, Walker first instructed the committee "to abide by certain guidelines for the interviews." Then, it seems, the administration tried to stonewall the committee. The report continued, "According to Dr. Walker, College staff refused to be interviewed unless the Chair agreed to refrain from asking questions about the New Republic article and the incidents detailed therein.”

The Alumni Review Committee also conducted a survey of 300 alums. Dean Sandra Corbitt told the committee that there had been four or five instances of "alleged sexual misconduct" at the school since 2006. But alums told a different story. "The survey responses revealed a radical difference between the allegations of sexual misconduct that students and alumni claimed to have reported and the small number reported by Dean Corbitt," the report continued.

"We believe that the College’s policies and practices on this issue need significant adjustment," concluded the Alumni Review Committee report, offering ten pages of recommendations. Chief among them: remove responsibility for handling sexual misconduct from Patrick Henry's Office of Student Life, so that the same people handing out punishments for things like dress code violation aren't the ones investigating reports and offering counseling.

Responding to the Alumni Review Committee report, Patrick Henry College founder and chancellor Michael Farris objected to the New Republic's investigation of the school, writing, "Other campuses report multiple forcible rapes each year, and this magazine has focused on two incidents from years earlier that were clearly not on that level of criminality." While noting that more deliberation was needed, Farris concluded, "I would expect our future path to be in substantial accord with the suggestions made by the [Alumni Review Committee]."

This was the backdrop for Patrick Henry President Graham Walker's exit two weeks ago. By then, many alumni felt like it was time for Walker to go. Walker had taken the president’s job over from Farris in 2006, a time of campus upheaval referred to as "the Schism." Nearly one-third of the school's faculty resigned in protest of what they said were “arbitrary limitations” on academic freedom in the name of a biblical perspective. Walker was brought in to quiet the unrest. Critics within the school saw Farris as hotheaded and anti-intellectual. "If it wasn't the Bible or the Constitution, Farris basically thought it was a waste of time," said one alum. "Walker was immediately adored. His manner is just completely different—he comes across as thoughtful, humble, and soft-spoken."