But others saw a different side of Walker. He often recounted his denial of tenure at the University of Pennsylvania, attributing it to anti-gay comments he'd made to colleagues and students during an orientation event. "I thought the freshmen needed some ability to resist the indoctrination that was going on," Walker once said. Walker recounted this story again last year in a speech in Uganda shortly before Parliament passed the notoriously draconian Anti-Homosexuality Act (which was later struck down).

Several former Patrick Henry students recalled Walker making fun of gays in chapel. “He openly mocked gay people all the time. He used to do what the students called 'gay hands,' where he would make them floppy at the wrist while talking in a stereotypical lisp," remembered Rachel Leon, a 2010 graduate. "I definitely do remember Walker (repeatedly) doing the limp-wristed 'gay hands' thing, while speaking in a lisp," added Tim Raveling, who was expelled from Patrick Henry in 2009 for writing a paper declaring himself no longer a Christian, in an email. In a statement from the school, Walker denied mocking gay people, saying it was a “hideous accusation.” He continued:

Someone must have remembered, I suppose, that I have at times affected the tone of voice of that of a 'cool, surfer dude' from my home state of northern California, to humorously caricature the stereotypical West Coast point of view about some issue or another.

And then there's Walker's response when details emerged about Patrick Henry professor John Montgomery's past. In May of 2008, PHC journalism students happened upon a 1989 Los Angeles Times article about Montgomery. The Times quoted court documents in which Montgomery's wife accused him of bigamy and "severe beatings and kicks in the back." In the court filings, Montgomery denied the abuse allegations and countered that his wife was prone to "provoking conflicts." Furthermore, Montgomery explained, "She has refused to cook any of my meals for the past several years and for the past 18 months has rejected all marital intimacy."

According to Leon, Walker gathered the journalism students in a classroom—along with Provost Gene Veith and journalism Professor Les Sillars—and threatened them, saying that spreading the Times article constituted slander and libel. In a statement, Patrick Henry acknowledged the meeting:

Given the datedness of the information and the inappropriateness of circulating an uncorroborated press story about a professor solely with the intent of painting the professor in a negative light, the College sought to ensure that students understood the impropriety of replicating such a communication.

Over the years, some students—and especially alumni—started to see Walker as an authoritarian leader. This came out, for example, in 2009 when Walker stripped the Student Body President of his responsibilities. The offense? Delivering a speech that quoted sociologist and pastor Tony Campolo talking about poverty, saying, “Most of you don’t give a shit. What’s worse is that you’re more upset with the fact that I said shit.”

"You had to be pretty drunk on Kool-Aid to like that guy," one alum, who asked to remain anonymous, said of Walker. The friction between the alumni community and Walker during the Alumni Committee Review was an escalation of tensions that’d already been building.

"Alumni are generally happy [with Walker's resignation], but there are certainly the hold-outs—especially the younger alums, like those who graduated in 2014," said the anonymous alum. "Conservative homeschooled kids are taught to respect authority instinctively.” In a private Facebook group, one member of the class of 2014 wrote of his “heartbreaking shock” at Walker’s resignation. Many students, he wrote, "speak of Dr. Walker as a close friend and spiritual mentor." On the Friday following Walker's announcement, Patrick Henry students wore bow ties in homage to their departing president.

“When authority is placed in the hands of someone who loves control and believes their religion justifies almost any use of that control, you create a toxic environment," said the anonymous alum. "That's what happened under the Walker administration."

And so the Walker era comes to a close. Meanwhile, Sandra Corbitt—the dean who directly handled the sexual assault allegations raised by The New Republic—remains at the head of Patrick Henry's Office of Student life.