Earlier this week, a video of a woman fielding street harassment around Manhattan went viral. It was posted by a group called Hollaback!, an anti-harassment organization, and was a collaboration with viral videographer Rob Bliss. The woman in the video, Shoshana Roberts, carried microphones in her hands and walked behind Bliss, who had a hidden camera attached to his backpack. The original reel was ten hours long, and the result—over 100 instances of harassment—was clickbait headline fodder.

While the goal of the video may have been well-intentioned, many viewers found the final product to be problematic. Of the men featured in the video, very few are white, and the most prominent examples are all men of color. Many people took to Twitter to express their frustration with this portrayal of the typical street harasser.

I think we can acknowledge that street harassment is pervasive and terrible and constant while also saying that video has ISSUES. — Roxane Gayrten (@rgay) October 29, 2014

Because the two-minute video was created from ten hours of footage, it raises questions about omission. As Hanna Rosin wrote at Slate, “If you find yourself editing out all the catcalling white guys, maybe you should try another take.” If Roberts or Bliss selected areas where street harassment seemed likely, how were these decisions made? If Roberts walked in the areas of New York where street harassment occurs most frequently, this should have included Wall Street. (Debjani Roy, the Deputy Director of Hollaback! said that Wall Street is one of the locations in New York with the highest number of reported street harassment instances.)

@rgay should've filmed on the subway. That's where I see a ton of it happen from all races & creeds. Also wish she had made a map of walk. — Craig Flaster (@CraigFlaster) October 29, 2014