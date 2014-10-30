Each month, the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) rates Afghan security forces on a euphemistic scale of “fully capable” to “developing” and assesses their ability to “engage the enemy in combat”—that is, to stave off Taliban advances after U.S. troops leave. The Afghan army and police are graded on leadership, training, attrition, and other qualities categories. ISAF compiles the findings into a quarterly report and shares the executive summary with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), and thus, with the public.

They used to, anyway. Not anymore.

With the majority of U.S. combat troops set to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of 2014, SIGAR released its final report of the year to Congress. In it, they revealed that ISAF had decided to classify the findings of the Regional Command Afghan National Security Forces Status Report (RASR). Until now, SIGAR had used the assessment report as one of their main tools to justify the $61.5 billion spent building, training, equipping, and sustaining the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF).

The military gave no reason for the sudden secrecy, only issuing the following statement: