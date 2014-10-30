The show reserved a more mocking approach for the rest of Alana’s family, and viewers followed suit. The cameras moved through Alana’s hometown of McIntyre, Georgia as if completing a game of redneck bingo, finding a rusted-out fan, a freight train cutting through a yard, a house frosted with Christmas lights in August, and a dead armadillo curled supine in the sun. The series’ opening minutes treated viewers to the spectacle of Alana’s mother, “Mama” June, washing her hair in the kitchen sink, then telling the camera operators: “hold on, I’m scratching my bugs.” At the start of the show, June was thirty-two years old and about to become a grandmother. The cameras lingered on her rash-reddened rolls of fat, her coughing fits, seeming to find Alana’s shadow-self in her. June Shannon inspired distaste in viewers from the first. She was as easy to mock as Alana was to adore, her body bearing, as it did, the impress of poor health and early motherhood (she had given birth to Anna, her eldest daughter, when she was only fourteen). She also showed the world what might have been her daughters’ future.

And yet, the family still lived without much anxiety or sense of responsibility—as least once each episode had been fully edited. “Our family is crazy,” June proclaimed in the show’s premiere. “We like to be ourselves. You like us or you don’t like us. We just don’t care. We love our little life, and we’re having fun doin’ it.” Her Georgia drawl rendered in subtitles, it seemed as if she was a representative not of American society but of an idiosyncratic yet harmonious enclave as yet unspoilt by the modern world. Cheese puffs and “Go-Go Juice” were not indicators of bad nutrition, but ethnic specialties; June’s disability checks proof not of disenfranchisement but of her love of leisure; the Confederate flags visible at the town’s periphery nothing more than tribal décor. Alana’s family was happy because its members were shamelessly dedicated to momentary pleasures and brassy celebrations of their individuality.

For a fan of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” learning about McDaniel was like discovering a dead mouse on a plate of tiramisu.

The recent allegations that have both ended TLC’s run of the show and torn Alana’s family apart at the seams have challenged this idea to its very core. “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” is no longer a celebration of a kooky, joyful family. It has become, instead, a chance for insight into the circumstances that lead to the strife and abuse now visible in its protagonists’ lives. The real question is whether viewers intend to use it—and whether TLC will take this opportunity to scrap the happy-go-lucky world they had confected for Alana and her family, and instead represent the darker forces at play in their lives.

When June Shannon’s relationship with McDaniel first came to light, viewers reacted with horror, but also with a deep sense of betrayal. They had been promised gawking and fun and a vision of a family they never needed to worry about, because it was comprised of people far too shameless and proud and outspoken to ever experience self-doubt, let alone danger. For a fan of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” learning about McDaniel was like discovering a dead mouse on a plate of tiramisu: it was a horror that had no place in the happy, “crazy … little life” June described.

But taking a hard look at the world of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo means acknowledging that the threat was there all along. This is a world of rampant unemployment, disability, and economic disenfranchisement. It is a world where teen pregnancy is the norm and poor health that may lead to costly and painful health problems is a given. It is a complex world, and one that does not exist merely for viewers’ enjoyment, even if TLC has done a fine job fashioning it as such.