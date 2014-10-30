The forecasts are looking good for Republicans in Tuesday's congressional elections—but could one of their most powerful representatives be in trouble? In Michigan, Fred Upon, the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, may be in a tighter race than expected. His Democratic opponent, Paul Clements, released a poll this week showing him behind Upton by just four points. And while media outlets like National Journal and Talking Points Memo have been skeptical, super PACs on both sides are pumping money into the race at the last minute.

Today, Politico reported on a new $300,000 ad buy from the American Future Fund, a group that in 2012 received 92 percent of its revenue from two groups funded by Charles and David Koch. The substance of the ad is typical, boring campaign season fodder, touting the congressman's record of cutting “job-killing red tape,” “reducing energy costs,” and “building the Keystone XL pipeline.”