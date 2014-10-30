A great American city has lost a great American leader. Thomas Menino, Boston’s longest serving mayor, died on Thursday morning—just months after his final term ended and just days after he announced he was suspending treatment for the cancer taking his life.

Menino first became mayor in 1993, when, as president of the relatively weak City Council, he was first in line to succeed the outgoing mayor, who had accepted an ambassadorial position from the Clinton Administration. A few months later, Menino won election in his own right, something he would proceed to do four more times. Those wins, and his remarkable twenty-plus year tenure, were testimony to his skill at both policy and politics.

Writeups in the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, written by people who followed Menino's career much more closely than I did, tell his story well. The son of a factory worker, Menino was an old-fashioned pol who believed public service was something to be done and not to be talked about. Sometimes ridiculed for his lack of vision and eloquence, he spent as much time as he could in Boston’s neighborhoods.

My favorite factoid about Menino comes from a 2009 Globe survey, in which 57 percent of respondents said they had met the mayor personally. Extrapolating from the population, the Globe figured that meant Menino had met roughly 250,000 of his constituents—a remarkable figure, and perhaps one reason his approval hovered in the stratosphere for most of his time in office.