The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman: Yes, the protagonist clearly has a screw loose. But her husband has locked her in her own home. Locked her. In her own home.

You'll Be A Terrible Parent, or Even Worse, You'll Give Birth to a Terrible Child

We Need To Talk About Kevin by Lionel Shriver: Perhaps the best novel with a truly terrible name, We Need To Talk About Kevin revolves around a question all parents fear they may one day have to ask themselves: Did I create a monster?



Runners Up:

Jude the Obscure by Thomas Hardy: There isn't an ounce of cheer in this still-brilliant, near-perfect novel. But its very lowest point involves child-on-child violence and death, accompanied by a note that reads "Done because we are too menny."

A Personal Matter by Kenzaburo Oe: A baby born with a brain hernia. Need we say more? Don’t read this book if you’re about to have a child. Or ever want to have a child.

You're Going to Die Alone and Penniless

Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert: Flaubert's masterpiece would work just as well if it were written today. Instead of accruing debts over draperies and frocks, Emma would rack up credit card bills over a kitchen remodel and Chanel bags. But the quickly fleeting pleasure and dwindling returns on happiness Emma gets from her purchases would remain the same.

Your Entire Life Is a Series of Missed Opportunities

The Aspern Papers by Henry James: James's nameless narrator dedicates himself to obtaining the papers of the late poet Jeffrey Aspern. When they're within his grasp, but a major sacrifice is necessary, he wavers. James himself thought it his best short work.

Runner Up:

The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes: It's brief, and beautifully written, and you have to read to the very last pages to understand how the narrator has missed out entirely on his own life.

Every Day Spent In Your Hole of an Office Is an Exercise in Meaninglessness

The Pale King by David Foster Wallace: The employees of the Peoria, Illinois branch of the IRS in 1985, done by David Foster Wallace. Even incomplete, it's a thing of genius.

Runner Up:

And Then We Came to The End by Joshua Ferris: Ferris takes our Great Recession fears, brings them to life in a crumbling ad agency, and makes it hysterically funny—until we remember how waveringly close it is to reality.

You've Been Right All Along; Your Family Members Really Are Psychotic

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson: Half the family has been murdered via arsenic in their sugared berries. The other half has turned reclusive. Only the narrator wants to lead a normal life—and only one person knows who the murderer is.

Runner Up:

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn: If you want to figure out why the narrator has been carving words into her body for years, just wait until she introduces her mother.

Society Really Is About To Collapse, Forever and Unalterably

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel: A flu wipes out 99% of the Earth's population. Mandel's description of the moment that Internet goes out and the TV stations go black are the most chilling, stomach-knot-inducing words we've ever read.

Runner Up:

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro: We won't spoil it, but the serenity of the bucolic English boarding school plays foil to one of the most bizarre, unthinkable plot twists in recent history.