One of the more entertaining subplots in this otherwise dreary campaign season has been watching Scott Brown pass himself off as a New Hampshirite in his run for the Senate from that state, just two years after he ran for reelection to the Senate from Massachusetts. This should not, in and of itself, have been an impossible task—Brown does have some ties to the Granite State, and plenty other New Hampshire residents are transplants to the state. But Brown has kept stumbling. For one thing, he has on several occasions seemed to forget in which state he is running.

But never has Brown so betrayed his unfamiliarity with the state he is seeking to represent in Washington as much he did in his final debate Thursday night against incumbent Jeanne Shaheen. Republicans are brazenly trying to spin away what happened, but make no mistake: this was a telling moment.

It came when James Pindell of WMUR, New Hampshire’s dominant TV station, asked a good, bread-and-butter question of both candidates: “You both live on the Seacoast. So let’s go to the western part of the state and let’s talk about Sullivan County. Senator Brown, what do you see going right with the economy in Sullivan County and what’s going wrong? And please be specific.”

Note the helpful hint that Pindell offered Brown, like a teacher trying to subtly assist a wayward high school student: “western part of the state.” But Brown seems to have missed the hint, and gave an answer that gave the strong impression he had no idea which of New Hampshire’s 10 counties Sullivan was. “Geography plays a role. Along the southern border we have more jobs, more opportunity,” Brown said. “Infrastructure and other opportunities up north are difficult. One of the biggest opportunities is tourism, one of the biggest opportunities is our ski areas and trails for snowmobiles. I support those efforts.”