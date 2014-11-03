“Despite the surreal nature of the vote, there is no doubt that, among the older generation at least, there was great enthusiasm for it, perhaps less as an endorsement of the Donetsk republic and more as a message to Kiev that the region would never again be part of Ukraine,” The Guardian’s Shaun Walker reports. “Everything changed over the summer," one voter told VICE’s Harriet Salem. "I saw the refugees on the television. There was the shelling in Sloviansk and then everywhere else. It was then I realized there was no way back to a united Ukraine. By the time the DNR came here, it was a relief."

The elections have been condemned by the U.S., E.U., and Ukraine for violating the September Minsk agreement—a truce between the rebels and the Ukrainian government—which stipulated that “early local elections in accordance with the Law of Ukraine” would be held in rebel territories. The Ukrainian government had scheduled those elections for December 7. “They cannot be organized without complete conformity with the Ukrainian legislation, the provision of methodical and other assistance by the Central Election Commission, the presence of international observers, the absence of armed people on the streets and the guarantees of free expression of will of the citizens," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in a statement.

The rebels, of course, claim that the elections were entirely legal under the provisions of the Minsk agreement. "It was said there [in the Minsk protocol] that we have the right to hold our own elections. The date was not specified," Zakharchenko said on Sunday, RIA Novosti reports. It is abundantly evident that the Ukrainians had no plan for how exactly “early local elections in accordance with the Law of Ukraine” could possibly be held in rebel territory, just like it is also painfully clear that the government has no plan for how that territory will ever be re-integrated into the rest of the country.

As the world’s attention has waned, the situation in Ukraine has only deteriorated over the past weeks. Remember when, a few months ago, there everyone was frantically speculating about whether the first humanitarian convoy Russia sent to Ukraine was a Trojan Horse? Now there is an actual Russian convoy carrying actual Russian arms inside eastern Ukraine, where the Russian government continues to fund the self-proclaimed separatist governments. Only this weekend were all of the remains of those killed aboard the Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in July finally identified.

It’s funny how these days, half of the news reports on Ukraine end with a long summary of the conflict, reminding readers why anyone cared about all this in the first place. It’s easier to read about, and cover, conflicts in which solutions are being debated and carried out. In Ukraine, there aren’t many.