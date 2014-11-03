On the issue of education, however, Hagan’s hyper-local strategy has definitely struck a chord. Beginning in the early 1960s, with Terry Sanford’s governorship, North Carolina’s business and political elites formed a bipartisanship consensus around public education funding: they supported it—a lot of it. In the process, North Carolina became a leader in the South. But in 2010, with the Republican takeover of the state legislature, and then in 2012, when Republican Pat McCrory was elected governor, that consensus unraveled as the GOP slashed education funding (along with funding for other social programs) to pay for huge tax cuts. “North Carolina has been governed by moderates, both Democrats and Republicans, until the current experiment to make the Tar Heel State a national laboratory for libertarian conservatism,” the Raleigh News & Observer’s Rob Christensen recently wrote.

Many smart political observers in North Carolina believe that the experimentation has gone beyond what Tillis (and McCrory, for that matter) envisioned—that the North Carolina House speaker was caught in a John Boehner–like bind as the more conservative elements of his party pushed him further than he originally wanted to go. But whatever Tillis’s true feelings, Hagan has made sure that, in the Senate campaign, he has had to own the state legislature’s record, especially on education. She and her surrogates have repeatedly harped on the fallout from those education cuts in the most granular detail—from a reduction of teacher’s assistants in Rockingham County to a shortfall in bus drivers in Wake County. As one Hagan advisor said to National Journal’s Alex Roarty, “We turned this into a school-board race.”

When I asked Hagan after a recent campaign event what she, as a U.S. senator, could do to improve public education in North Carolina, she gave me some boilerplate about Senate legislation she was sponsoring to improve technology in school. She was much more interested in talking about her time in as a state senator. “I served ten years in the state senate, six years I co-chaired our budget, and we invested in education every year,” Hagan told me. “In North Carolina now we are forty-eighth in the nation in per pupil spending. We’re going to be a third-world country within our own country in North Carolina if we don’t change that dynamic, and that’s what Speaker Tillis has put us in.”

Amazingly, North Carolina and national Republicans never seemed to foresee the bind they’ve put themselves in with Tillis. Faced with a couple of Tea Party candidates in the GOP primary, a pastor and a doctor backed by the likes of Rand Paul and Mike Huckabee, respectively, the state and national GOP establishment threw their support behind Tillis. An uncharismatic businessman-turned-politician with a soft face and close-set eyes, Tillis is no one’s idea of a political superstar. But that was what the GOP wanted: an inoffensive and generic Republican who could ride the anti-Obama wave, much like Bill Cassidy is doing against Landrieu in Louisiana. The problem is that, as speaker, Tillis has been easy to tie to the unpopular legislature. As Thomas Mills has written, Tillis’s “greatest accomplishment has turned into his greatest liability.” And rather than him riding the public’s anger at Washington, it’s Hagan who has been able to benefit from their far more immediate disgust with Raleigh.

The result has been a Republican candidate who, while easy to demonize to his opponents, isn’t someone who naturally lights a fire among his supporters. That was especially evident on a recent evening when Tillis held a giant rally at a tobacco warehouse in Smithfield. Tillis’s warm-up acts, a smattering of down-ballot GOP candidates, spoke in fire-and-brimstone tones about the abomination of gay marriage and the terrifying prospect of Attorney General Eric Holder winding up on the Supreme Court. “Where else can you go now and still have the privilege to pray and worship and say the pledge of allegiance to the flag?” the local sheriff asked the crowd. “They’re not going to take that away from us, y’all!” The crowd responded with heart-felt whoops and hollers. But Tillis seemed to leave them cold with his speech. He hit the requisite notes on ISIS and Ebola and made a strangely defensive plug for his tenure in Raleigh, saying, “I think I’ve proved over these last four years that when I go and get a job, I do what I say I’m going to do, and sometimes you get criticized for it.”