A narrow Senate majority will present Republicans with new grounds upon which to test their ability to govern. For months now I’ve argued that as much as Republicans can and should want to win the Senate, victory will present under-appreciated challenges to a party that’s internally divided, and out of power in the White House.

On the eve of Tuesday’s midterm, Ted Cruz has emerged as the unsurprising face of that challenge. In an interview with The Washington Post this weekend, Cruz advocated for direct confrontation with President Obama, not just by laying out a hardline legislative strategy but by playing coy about whether he’d support Mitch McConnell’s bid to head the Senate GOP conference as majority leader.

This is taken to underscore the challenge McConnell will face next year.

Ted Cruz shows why 51 seats may not be enough for McConnell to truly control the Senate: http://t.co/HnnAJEdmnq — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 3, 2014

And it’s unquestionably true that McConnell will have to be a nimble operator if he’s going to get Maine Senator Susan Collins, who says “we’re past” the point at which voting to repeal Obamacare makes sense, on the same page as Cruz, who told the Post that Republicans should “pursue every means possible to repeal Obamacare.”